The Exchange
Weekly N.H. News Roundup

Weekly N.H. News Roundup: October 26, 2018

With less than two weeks until the midterm elections, state officials are left scrambling after a judge blocks the voter registration law known as SB3.  Candidate debates get testy as the election nears, with gubernatorial candidates Chris Sununu and Molly Kelly presenting sharply differing views of the state's economy.  The state plans to act aggressively in the next legislative session to fend off other states collecting sales taxes from New Hampshire businesses in the "Wayfair" ruling.  And ski season starts early after snowfall in the North Country. 

 GUESTS:

  • Jeff Feingold - editor of New Hampshire Business Review
  • Dave Solomon - New Hampshire Statehouse reporter for the Union Leader newspaper.
  • Dean Spiliotes - civic scholar in the School of Arts and Sciences at SNHU and author of the website NH Political Capital.

 Listen to NHPR's Gubernatorial debate recorded live from Manchester Community College. Union Leader reporter Dave Solomon reported on the confusion for election officials caused by the ruling on SB3 just before midterms. NHPR has done interviews with all the candidates in the major races, as well as features on some of the state Senate races.  Check this page for all of NHPR's election coverage. The New Hampshire Business Review explains the implications of the Wayfair ruling for small businesses in the state.

