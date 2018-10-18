Related Programs: 
Weekly N.H. News Roundup: October 19, 2018

By The Exchange 1 hour ago

With just over two weeks to go to before midterm elections, we look at how the candidates in top New Hampshire races are seeking to stand out - including who's got cash on hand, endorsements from out-of-state politicians, and performances in polls, debates, and forums.  Family Medical Leave and social security come to the fore as pivotal issues in the Granite State. And the nine health care providers receiving federal funds are identified; they will help coordinate drug abuse treatment and recovery programs in the state's recently revealed hub-and-spoke program to battle opioid abuse.

GUESTS:

  • Dean Spiliotes - civic scholar in the School of Arts and Sciences at SNHU and author of the website NH Political Capital.
  • Trent Spiner – executive editor for the Union Leader and New Hampshire Sunday News

NHPR is airing interviews on the race for governor on Morning Edition and All Things Considered. You can find these interviews, and all NHPR's political reporting, on NHPR.org.

The Exchange hosted forums with the candidates from CD1 and CD2.

  

 

midterms 2018
gubernatorial candidates
Opioids

Gov. Sununu Says He Will Support Voluntary System for Paid Family Medical Leave

By & 4 hours ago
Allegra Boverman

Gov. Chris Sununu says he has a model for paid family and medical leave that's a voluntary, citing his opposition for the mandatory proposal that passed the House during the last legislative session.

Sununu Edges Kelly In Cash Despite Being Outraised Since The Primary

By 18 hours ago
Allegra Boverman for NHPR

Governor Chris Sununu is entering the final stretch of his reelection effort with a $200,000 financial edge over Democratic challenger Molly Kelly. But Kelly has outraised Sununu 3 to 1 since the state primary.

Sununu’s campaign has collected close to $1.5 million in overall donations but only $110,000 since last month’s primary. Kelly, meanwhile has hauled in nearly $350,000 over the same period. The bulk of Kelly’s money is derived from donations less than $100.

N.H. Hospitals to Run Most Substance Abuse Treatment 'Hubs'

By Oct 16, 2018
josh rogers / nhpr

Hospitals will operate seven of the nine hubs at the center of the Sununu administration's newly designed approach to treating substance abuse. But despite the promise of millions of dollars in aid, no hospitals in Manchester or Nashua chose to participate in the program.