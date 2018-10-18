Weekly N.H. News Roundup: October 19, 2018

With just over two weeks to go to before midterm elections, we look at how the candidates in top New Hampshire races are seeking to stand out - including who's got cash on hand, endorsements from out-of-state politicians, and performances in polls, debates, and forums. Family Medical Leave and social security come to the fore as pivotal issues in the Granite State. And the nine health care providers receiving federal funds are identified; they will help coordinate drug abuse treatment and recovery programs in the state's recently revealed hub-and-spoke program to battle opioid abuse.

GUESTS:

Dean Spiliotes - civic scholar in the School of Arts and Sciences at SNHU and author of the website NH Political Capital.

Trent Spiner – executive editor for the Union Leader and New Hampshire Sunday News

Related Reading

NHPR is airing interviews on the race for governor on Morning Edition and All Things Considered. You can find these interviews, and all NHPR's political reporting, on NHPR.org.

The Exchange hosted forums with the candidates from CD1 and CD2.