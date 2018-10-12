Related Programs: 
Weekly N.H. News Roundup: October 12, 2018

The debate season is well underway, and in the first congressional district, the two candidates are staking out their differences - but both agree, the historic nature of their race is no big deal.  More than two dozen sites at the Saint Gobain plant are under scrutiny for contamination. And the bear-human conflicts continues this fall, with Fish & Game making the decision to shoot two bear cubs in Manchester. 

GUESTS:

  • Lauren Chooljian - NHPR Political Reporter, State of Democracy.
  • Kevin Landrigan - Senior Reporter at the New Hampshire Union Leader.
  • Annie Ropeik - NHPR Energy and Environment reporter.
  • Dean Spiliotes - civic scholar in the School of Arts and Sciences at SNHU and author of the website NH Political Capital.

 

Listen to The Exchange forum with first congressional district candidates Eddie Edwards and Chris Pappas.  The Union Leader's Kevin Landrigan reported on themes from the forum that will play out in the coming weeks.

NHPR's Annie Ropeik reported on the Seacoast Reliability project public hearing and N.H.'s Fish & Game department seeking federal help to cover the cost of White Mountain National Forest rescues.

The Union Leader covered the two bear cubs shot in Manchester by N.H. Fish & Game.

Edwards, Pappas Face Off in First Congressional Debate

Allegra Boverman for NHPR

First Congressional District candidates Eddie Edwards and Chris Pappas faced off at New Hampshire Public Radio today for their first, live debate of the general election. Edwards, a Republican from Dover, is a former chief of law enforcement for the state Liquor Commission. Pappas, a Democrat from Manchester, is a restaurateur and current Executive Councilor for District 4.

NHPR's Lauren Chooljian, one of the debate moderators, joined All Things Considered host Peter Biello to discuss how the debate went.

Kelly Continues Focus On Paid Family Leave

By 22 hours ago
josh rogers / nhpr

Democratic candidate for Governor Molly Kelly brought her push for creating a state paid family leave program to a Londonderry apple orchard Wednesday.  

Kelly has been talking up paid family leave for weeks. The issue is the subject of her lone general election ad, and to hear the candidate tell it, this near exclusive focus isn't going to change anytime soon.

Sierra Club Endorses 104 N.H. Candidates, But Only 3 For State Senate

By Oct 9, 2018
Annie Ropeik / NHPR

New Hampshire’s Sierra Club endorsed more than 100 candidates for state offices Tuesday.

The Sierra Club is endorsing dozens of State House candidates, but only three candidates for state Senate. Only one incumbent senator made the list - Sen. Jay Kahn of Keene. That's partly because a vast majority of sitting senators threw their support earlier this year behind the new Liberty Utilities gas pipeline proposal called Granite Bridge.