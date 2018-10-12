Weekly N.H. News Roundup: October 12, 2018

The debate season is well underway, and in the first congressional district, the two candidates are staking out their differences - but both agree, the historic nature of their race is no big deal. More than two dozen sites at the Saint Gobain plant are under scrutiny for contamination. And the bear-human conflicts continues this fall, with Fish & Game making the decision to shoot two bear cubs in Manchester.

GUESTS:

Lauren Chooljian - NHPR Political Reporter, State of Democracy.

- NHPR Political Reporter, State of Democracy. Kevin Landrigan - Senior Reporter at the New Hampshire Union Leader.

- Senior Reporter at the New Hampshire Union Leader. Annie Ropeik - NHPR Energy and Environment reporter.

- NHPR Energy and Environment reporter. Dean Spiliotes - civic scholar in the School of Arts and Sciences at SNHU and author of the website NH Political Capital.

Listen to The Exchange forum with first congressional district candidates Eddie Edwards and Chris Pappas. The Union Leader's Kevin Landrigan reported on themes from the forum that will play out in the coming weeks.

NHPR's Annie Ropeik reported on the Seacoast Reliability project public hearing and N.H.'s Fish & Game department seeking federal help to cover the cost of White Mountain National Forest rescues.

The Union Leader covered the two bear cubs shot in Manchester by N.H. Fish & Game.