Weather Update: Flash Flood Warning as Remnants of Florence Move Through N.H.

9:55 AM:

The National Weather Service is extending their flood advisory to include southwestern Maine and parts of Rockingham county in southern New Hampshire.

Heavy rain will cause urban and small stream flooding in communities including Portsmouth, Hampton, Kittery, Greenland, Seabrook, Rye, Newington, Stratham, Hampton Falls, North Hampton, and New Castle.

9:20 AM:

The remnants of tropical storm Florence are moving through New Hampshire today and heavy rain is in the forecast until tonight.

A flash flood warning has been issued by the National Weather Service for Rockingham, Cheshire, and Hillsborough counties.

Up to three inches of rain have already fallen in and around the Manchester area.

Towns on alert for flooding include Manchester, Nashua, Derry, Keene, Hampton, Exeter, Jaffrey, Merrimack, Salem, Bedford, Milford, Hooksett, Amherst, Litchfield, Hollis, Epping, Peterborough, New Boston, Brentwood, and Winchester.

The rain is expected to clear out by this evening.