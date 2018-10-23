Superintendent in Plaistow Says 4 Students Got Sick on Marijuana Edibles

New Hampshire officials say four middle school students got sick from eating marijuana-laced chocolate and face disciplinary action.

Superintendent Earl Metzler said Monday the students were aware that the chocolate contained marijuana, and that the edibles appeared to be commercially produced.

Timberlane Regional Middle School Principal Michael Flynn sent an email to parents saying the students are fine at this time. It emphasized the school will continue to maximize safety.

It also asked for parents' help in speaking with their children about the dangers of drug use and the importance of reporting suspected drugs.