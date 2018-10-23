Superintendent in Plaistow Says 4 Students Got Sick on Marijuana Edibles

By 34 minutes ago

 

New Hampshire officials say four middle school students got sick from eating marijuana-laced chocolate and face disciplinary action. 

Superintendent Earl Metzler said Monday the students were aware that the chocolate contained marijuana, and that the edibles appeared to be commercially produced.

Timberlane Regional Middle School Principal Michael Flynn sent an email to parents saying the students are fine at this time. It emphasized the school will continue to maximize safety.

It also asked for parents' help in speaking with their children about the dangers of drug use and the importance of reporting suspected drugs.

 

Tags: 
marijuana

Related Content

Study of Marijuana Legalization in N.H. Nears Completion

By Sep 24, 2018
Dan Tuohy / NHPR

The commission studying marijuana legalization in New Hampshire will be making up to 50 recommendations in its report due November 1st

Just don’t expect an up-or-down vote to recommend recreational pot.

Or oppose it.

State Representative Patrick Abrami, chairman of the commission, says the report will outline the potential pitfalls and the best way for legislators to go about it—should New Hampshire follow neighboring states and legalize it for adults.

N.H. Police Chiefs Oppose Marijuana Legalization (Again)

By 20 hours ago
Dan Tuohy / NHPR

New Hampshire Police Chiefs say a forthcoming report on marijuana legalization shows that now is a bad time to legalize recreational pot here.

The Association of Chiefs of Police gathered in Concord on Monday to repeat its opposition.

It comes as the legislative commission tasked with studying legalization, taxation and regulation of cannabis is wrapping up its report.