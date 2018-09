Governor Sununu's Council on Diversity and Inclusion will hold a public forum in Laconia on Monday evening.

This is the next stop for the council in a series of listening sessions held across the state.

The public forums are organized to collect stories and concerns from the community so they can inform future policy and foster equity in the state.

The community forum will be held from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Monday at Laconia Middle School at 150 McGrath Street.