Sununu Promises More STEM Funding for UNH

By 5 hours ago

Credit josh rogers / nhpr

Governor Chris Sununu says he plans to push for more funding at the state university system for science and engineering education. 

Sununu used remarks at a New England Council breakfast to hint at some of future plans should he win reelection. Prime among them, the governor said, was boosting the number of home-grown workers to help power what Sununu expects to be a growing bio-tech sector.

"My budget is going to propose over the next two budget cycles up to $35 million, out of one-time money, infrastructure money, so that they can invest in, is it career life sciences? What are we calling it, Biological sciences?"

Sununu says the plan is to increase the number of state STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) graduates by 250 students a year. He says the new program would also partner with local tech businesses to give student internships starting in their sophomore year.

Tags: 
Chris Sununu
Higher Education
University System
University System of New Hampshire
2018 Elections

