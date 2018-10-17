Submit Your Questions For The Exchange's Live Gubernatorial Forum

The Exchange will explore in-depth the candidates and issues that impact voters this fall. Gubernatorial incumbent Chris Sununu (R) and contender Molly Kelly (D) will sit down with a live audience at NHPR's studios to talk with Laura Knoy and NHPR's Investigative and Political Reporter Josh Rogers on Wednesday, October 24, 2018 at 7 p.m. before a live audience. Register to attend this forum here. Find more information about this forum here.

Submit your questions for Chris Sununu (R) and Molly Kelly (D)

