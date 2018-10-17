Related Program: 
The Exchange

Submit Your Questions For The Exchange's Live Gubernatorial Forum

By The Exchange 44 minutes ago
  • NHPR

The Exchange will explore in-depth the candidates and issues that impact voters this fall. Gubernatorial incumbent Chris Sununu (R) and contender Molly Kelly (D) will sit down with a live audience at NHPR's studios to talk with Laura Knoy and NHPR's Investigative and Political Reporter Josh Rogers on Wednesday, October 24, 2018 at 7 p.m. before a live audience. Register to attend this forum here. Find more information about this forum here. 

Submit your questions for Chris Sununu (R) and Molly Kelly (D)

Kuster, Negron Clash on Immigration, Abortion, Medicaid Expansion

By & 18 hours ago
Allegra Boverman for NHPR

Congresswoman Annie Kuster, a three-term Democrat, and Republican challenger Steve Negron met for a live debate on NHPR's The Exchange on Tuesday. The two candidates made clear their differences on a number of issues, from climate change to gun control to immigration -- and much more. All Things Considered host Peter Biello asked NHPR report Jason Moon to break down highlights from the hour-long event.

2nd Congressional District Forum: Democrat Ann McLane Kuster & Republican Steve Negron

By The Exchange Oct 16, 2018
Allegra Boverman for NHPR

2nd Congressional District candidates Ann McLane Kuster (D) and Steve Negron (R) meet before a live audience at New Hampshire Public Radio's studio in Concord. 

 

Hosted by Laura Knoy and NHPR investigative and data reporter Casey McDermott.

 

 

 

 