State, EPA To Discuss Pollution Allegations Against New Durham Hatchery

The Conservation Law Foundation alleges the state's Powder Mill Fish Hatchery is exceeding its federal permits for nutrient discharge into the Merrymeeting River. Fish & Game denies the allegations.
State lawmakers are asking questions about a pending pollution lawsuit in the Lakes Region.

They'll hold a public meeting in New Durham Thursday to discuss allegations against the state's largest fish hatchery. 

The Conservation Law Foundation is preparing to sue the state Fish & Game Department on behalf of local residents.

They say the Powder Mill Fish Hatchery is discharging too much fish waste into the Merrymeeting River, causing harmful algae blooms.

Fish & Game denies the allegations.

At Thursday's meeting, officials will discuss the hatchery's permits and try to figure out what's causing the problem.

Local select board members and state legislators are set to attend, along with staff from the governor's office and the Environmental Protection Agency.

