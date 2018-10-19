Related Program: 
To Serve, to Protect, to Entertain

By 21 minutes ago
  • Marlborough Police Department

When cops go online, sometimes they make jokes. 

Plus, the history behind the comic book hero who became a symbol of vigilante justice and a questionable mascot for a certain kind of police officer.

To Serve, Protect, And Entertain? For Police Depts, Social Media Can Be A Slippery Slope

By 24 minutes ago
via Facebook

Like many a millennial hired at the dawn of the era of social media, Zachary Byam found himself in charge of creating a Facebook page at his college job.

But his task was unique. Byam worked as a part-time police officer, and he was creating his department's first social media account.

Data Shows Racial Disparities Increase at Each Step Of N.H.'s Criminal Justice System

By Emily Corwin Aug 10, 2016
Emily Corwin

New analysis of state and county-wide data shows black and Hispanic people are arrested and incarcerated at higher rates in New Hampshire than whites are, and at more disproportionate rates than blacks and Hispanics nationwide.

In One N.H. Jail, Inmate Visits Don't Look How You Might Think They Look

By Natasha Haverty Dec 5, 2016
Natasha Haverty

If you have a loved one behind bars, there are more ways than ever to stay connected: letters, phone calls, and just in the past couple of years, a new way: a video service that lets inmates and families communicate through a screen; along the lines of Skype. But there’s a catch: when jails add video visitation, they’re usually getting rid of in person visits. There's one place in New Hampshire, Cheshire County Jail, where that’s happening.