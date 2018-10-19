As SEA Union Prepares For Convention, Lawsuit Threatens Solidarity

By 1 hour ago

The State Employees Association has filed a suit against one of its own. The union, which represents approximately 10,000 public sector employees, is calling for past-president Diana Lacey to stop posting information that it considers confidential.

Lacey’s social media posts, which she says were made in a private Facebook group, focus on a long-running dispute between the union and the State Liquor Commission over the agency’s handling of alleged bootlegging.

[You can find NHPR's previous coverage of this topic here.]

“The SEA did not wish to pursue legal action against one of its members and leaders. However, the SEA asked Ms. Lacey to cease and desist on at least two occasions regarding her leak of confidential materials, and she chose not to comply,” says general counsel Gary Snyder.

Lacey denies that she’s revealed anything confidential, and says the content was already in the public domain.

The lawsuit could create an awkward scene at the union’s annual convention, scheduled to take place on Saturday in Plymouth.

Lacey says she plans to bring forward motions that relate to how current union President Rich Gulla--who beat Lacey by just four votes in 2014--has handled the liquor commission dispute.

Tags: 
bootlegging
liquor commission
State employees association

Related Content

With So Much Cash Flowing Through N.H. Liquor Stores, State Looks To Hire Armored Cars

By Sep 20, 2018

The New Hampshire Liquor Commission is looking to hire armored cars and install safes at its retail stores as it manages huge quantities of cash.

The Liquor Commission released a request for proposals in August and says three armored car companies have submitted bids for a contract to service all 79 stores statewide. 

How One Small Policy Tweak Helped Open Hennessy Floodgates in N.H.

By Aug 15, 2018
Sara Plourde/NHPR

Item No. 4 on the agenda seemed routine, even dull: a vote on “Cash Control and Security 2-11 Large Volume Sales Policy Revision.”

But within months, that one policy tweak would bring major changes -- and lots of cash -- to one of New Hampshire's most important money makers: state-run liquor stores.

Competition, Rising Expenses Are Watering Down N.H. Liquor Profits

By Jun 13, 2018
Todd Bookman/NHPR

The New Hampshire Liquor Commission is making a bet on itself. The state agency is investing heavily in refurbished outlets and supermarket-sized new facilities. It’s part of a long-term strategy to increase sales and ward off competition from other states.

Lawmakers who count on liquor profits to help fund state government are watching closely to see if these expensive projects pay off, with some concerned about the early results.