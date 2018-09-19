The Pull of N.H.'s 4,000-Footers

There are 48 New Hampshire peaks over 4000 feet, drawing hikers from all over. The official Appalachian Mountain Club (AMC) Four Thousand Footer Club was formed in 1957 to introduce hikers to some of the less known sections of the White Mountains of New Hampshire. For most hikers, it's about the experience and the view, but for some, it's that and more: peak-bagging to complete "the List", or the much tougher "Grid". We explain the terms and hear tales of those drawn to N.H.'s 48.

GUESTS:

Jeb Bradley - N.H. Senate Majority Leader, from Wolfeboro, and an avid hiker working on his 2nd "Grid"

N.H. Senate Majority Leader, from Wolfeboro, and an avid hiker working on his 2nd "Grid" Mike Dickerman - a hiking enthusiast and one of the co-author's of the AMC guidebook "The 4000-footers of the White Mountains."

- a hiking enthusiast and one of the co-author's of the AMC guidebook "The 4000-footers of the White Mountains." Cheryl Suchers - author of "48 Peaks" about hiking and healing, she undertook "The List" challenge as she was facing life challenges as she neared 50 years old.

The Appalachian Mountain Club has a list of NH's 4000-footers and a hike-planning guide.