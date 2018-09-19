Related Program: 
The Pull of N.H.'s 4,000-Footers

There are 48 New Hampshire peaks over 4000 feet, drawing hikers from all over.  The  official Appalachian Mountain Club (AMC) Four Thousand Footer Club was formed in 1957 to introduce hikers to some of the less known sections of the White Mountains of New Hampshire. For most hikers, it's about the experience and the view, but for some, it's that and more: peak-bagging to complete "the List", or the much tougher "Grid".  We explain the terms and hear tales of those drawn to N.H.'s 48.

GUESTS:

  • Jeb Bradley - N.H. Senate Majority Leader, from Wolfeboro, and an avid hiker working on his 2nd "Grid"
  •  Mike Dickerman -  a hiking enthusiast and one of the co-author's of the AMC guidebook "The 4000-footers of the White Mountains."
  • Cheryl Suchers - author of "48 Peaks" about hiking and healing, she undertook "The List" challenge as she was facing life challenges as she neared 50 years old.

The Appalachian Mountain Club has a list of NH's 4000-footers and a hike-planning guide.

Related Content

Bradley Completes 'Grid' Of 4,000-Footers, Every Mountain In Every Month

By Jan 14, 2015
Sam Evans-Brown / NHPR

The hard-core hikers call it the grid, the big list.

Perhaps you know someone who has walked up all 48 of New Hampshire’s 4,000 foot peaks. It’s a lot less likely, but maybe you’ve even met someone who has hiked them in the winter. But for the most resolute hikers, even that’s not enough. They strive to hike every 4,000-footer in every month of the year...that’s 576 hikes.

It took more than a decade, but on Wednesday New Hampshire Senate Majority Leader Jeb Bradley got to check off the 576th box in his grid.

Rediscovering Mount Washington's Hidden Culture

By The Exchange Aug 1, 2018

Mt. Washington is an icon in New Hampshire, and "The White Mountain" author Dan Szczesny spent 365 days there as a hiker, cook, weather observer and journalist.  We discover the hidden culture and characters who populate the mountain's rugged landscape and take up the challenge of the extreme weather. Szczesny seeks to understand the outsized mystique of "the rockpile" and its role in our passion for exploration and discovery.

  

Risk, Decisions, and Death in the Presidentials

By The Exchange Dec 28, 2017
(Photo Matty Bowman)

N.H.'s beautiful Presidential Range attracts hikers in all seasons. Mt. Washington holds the dubious distinction of having “the world’s worst weather” yet hikers and climbers are attracted year-round to the challenging terrain.  It's also been the scene of  hundreds of accidents, including the one that took the life of Kate Matrosova in 2015.  We examine Matrosova's story and the lessons learned about risk-taking and decision-making.

This show originally aired on September 29, 2017. The rebroadcast is Friday, December 29th, 2017 at 9 a.m. and 7 p.m.