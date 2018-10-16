Related Program: 
Protecting New Hampshire's Shoreland

As summer rolls to a close, we look at the health of our lakes, and the shoreland that bounds them. What are the biggest risks facing our lake waters, and are we doing enough to protect our shores?

This show will air live at 9 a.m. and again at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, October 17, 2018. 

GUESTS:

  • Jason Aube - Shoreland Program Outreach Coordinator with the N.H. DES Wetlands Bureau.
  • Tom O'Brien - President of the N.H. Lakes Association.
  • Jeff Schloss - Natural Resources Program Team Leader at the UNH Cooperative Extension, and co-author of "Landscaping at the Water's Edge: An Ecological Approach."
  • Midge Eliassen - Resident of Sunapee and longtime citizen scientist and steward of the lake. She's been collecting samples from the lake for twelve years. 
