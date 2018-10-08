Portraits of Overdose Victims on Display in Washington

A New Hampshire woman's vibrant portraits of young people who died of drug overdoses are going on display in Washington.

Artist Anne Mare Zanfagna, whose daughter died in 2014, began getting portrait requests from other parents after bringing her daughter's painting to a grief support group. The Plaistow woman now runs a nonprofit organization called Angels of Addiction to raise money for scholarships and addiction recovery resources.

Starting Monday, more than 100 of her portraits will be on display in the rotunda of the Senate Russell Building in Washington for five days at the invitation of Democratic Sen. Jeanne Shaheen. Zanfagna says she hopes lawmakers will see what addiction is doing to the next generation.