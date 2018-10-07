NHPR Folk Music and Dance Calendar 10.7.18

MUSIC EVENTS

Every Sunday

>>>Open Mic at the Stone Church ~ Newmarket, NH ~ 7pm ~ http://www.stonechurchrocks.com/

First Sunday of each month:

>>>Pub Sing at in Crust Pizza ~ 135 Main Street, Marlbororugh NH ~ 3-5pm ~ http://www.maincrustpizza.net/



>>>Quebecois Session at McNeill’s Brewery ~ 90 Elliot St, Brattleboro, VT 05301 ~ 3pm ~ 802-254-2553 amandawitman@gmail.com

Every Monday

>>>Hootenanny at the Salt Hill Pub ~ Hanover, NH ~ 6pm ~ www.salthillpub.com

First and Third Mondays

>>>Bluegrass Jam at McNeill’s Brewery ~ 90 Elliot St, Brattleboro, VT 05301 ~ 8:30pm ~ 802-254-2553 jrbenjamin@gmail.com https://www.facebook.com/mcneillsbluegrass/

Every Tuesday

>>>Bluegrass Jam at the Stone Church ~ Newmarket, NH ~ 8pm ~ http://www.stonechurchrocks.com/

>>>Celtic Music Jam at Harlow’s Pub ~ Peterborough, NH ~ 7:30pm ~

603-924-6365 ~ http://www.harlowspub.com/

>>>Old Time Country, Gospel & Bluegrass Jam at the Old White Church ~

Ctr. Tuftonboro, NH ~ 6:30pm ~ 603-569-3861

>>>Hoot Night at Wildcat Tavern ~ Jackson Village, NH ~ 7pm ~

http://www.wildcattavern.com/events/hoot-night/

>>>Irish Session at Bagitos Bagel & Burrito Café ~ Montpelier, VT ~ 2pm ~ www.bagitos.com

>>>Irish Session at Cooper’s Hill Public House ~ 6 School Street, Peterborough NH ~ 7pm ~ http://www.coopershillpublichouse.com/events/ (603) 371-9036

Fourth Tuesdays

>>>Slow Jam (preparation for Irish Session) at McNeill’s Brewery ~ Brattleboro, VT ~ 6pm ~

randy.fiddle@gmail.com https://www.facebook.com/IrishMusicMcneills/

Every Wednesday

>>>Celtic & Old Timey Music Jam at DelRossi’s ~ Dublin, NH ~ 6pm ~

http://www.delrossis.com/ 603-563-7195

>>>The Squid Jiggers or Dave Rowe at Bull Feeney’s ~ Portland, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-773-7210

>>>Irish Nite at Blue ~ 650 Congress St, Portland, ME 04101 ~ 207-774-4111 http://portcityblue.com/

>>>Hoot Night at the Wildcat Tavern ~ Jackson Village, NH ~ 7pm ~

http://www.wildcattavern.com/events/hoot-night/

>>>Open Mic at Portsmouth Book and Bar ~ Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ~ http://www.bookandbar.com/events.html

>>>Open Mic at River Walk Cafe ~ Nashua NH ~ 7:30 pm ~ http://riverwalknashua.com/

Second Wednesdays

>>>Irish Session at McNeill’s Brewery ~ Brattleboro, VT ~ 8:30pm ~

randy.fiddle@gmail.com https://www.facebook.com/IrishMusicMcneills/

First and Third Wednesdays

>>>Open Mic at McNeill’s Brewery ~ Brattleboro, VT ~ 8:30pm

Every Thursday

>>>Live Irish Music(Family Friendly) w/Various Musicians including

Jordan Tirrell-Wysocki and Jim Prendergast at the Stone Church ~

Newmarket, NH ~ 6pm ~

http://www.stonechurchrocks.com/

>>>Bluegrass Jam at Harlow’s Pub ~ Peterborough, NH ~ 8pm ~

603-924-6365 ~ http://www.harlowspub.com/

>>>Traditional Irish Set at the Salt Hill Pub ~ Newport, NH ~ 6pm ~

http://www.salthillpub.com/

Every Friday

First Friday coffeehouse/open mic starting November 2 Coffee House/Open Mic in Boscawen, NH at the Congregational Church. and the first Fri. of each month thereafter. The first feature will be Green Heron a husband and wife duo. Dec. feature will be Mike Bradley and Chris O'Connor aka The Bible Hill Boys and Fortunes Favor. Thanks.

>>>Open Mic at Union Coffee House ~ Milford NH ~ 7pm ~ https://www.facebook.com/pg/UnionCoffeeCompany/events/

Every Saturday & Sunday

>>>Open Irish Session at Beara Irish Brewing Company ~ Portsmouth, NH

~ 2-7pm ~ 857-342-8272 ~

http://www.bearairishbrew.com/

Second Saturdays

>>>Pub Sing at McNeill’s Brewery ~ 90 Elliot St, Brattleboro, VT 05301 ~ 8:30pm ~ 802-254-2553

Etc. :

Open Mics and Coffeehouses: These are often a good alternative to concerts, For a calendar of this type of event, visit http://openmikes.org/calendar/NH

____________________

Monday, October 8, 2018

>>>Ladies in Blue (Female-led mixed genre) at Port City Blue ~ Portland ME ~ 6pm ~ http://portcityblue.com/ 207.774.4111

Tuesday, October 9, 2018

>>>Snatam Kaur (Sacred Chant) at the Colonial Theater ~ Keene NH ~ 7:30pm ~ http://thecolonial.org/event/snatams-light-beloved-tour/

Thursday, October 11, 2018

>>>Antje Duvekot and Zack DuPont at Riverwalk Cafe ~ Nashua NH ~ 8pm ~ https://riverwalknashua.com/

Friday, October 12, 2018

<<<Greg Brown, Colonial Theater, Bethlehem, 603-869-3422 / gotoshow@BethlehemColonial.org/ www.bethlehemcolonial.org

>>>3 Ravens (Lui Collins, Donna Hebert, Max Cohen), Jane Yolen, Molly Hebert-Wilson at Smith College, Sweeny Hall ~ Northampton MA ~ 8pm ~ http://www.the3ravens.com/

>>>Ian Ethan Case (Double-neck guitar) at Port City Blue ~ Portland ME ~ 8pm ~ http://portcityblue.com/ 207.774.4111

Saturday, October 13, 2018

>>>Tommy Emmanuel with special guests Pat Bergeson & Annie Sellick at the Colonial Theater ~ Keene NH ~ 8pm ~ http://thecolonial.org/event/tommy-emmanuel-with-special-guests-pat-bergeson-annie-sellick-2/

>>>Cheryl Wheeler at Jonathan’s ~ Ogunquit ME ~ 8pm ~ https://tickets.jonathansogunquit.com/

>>>Willy J. Laws Band (Blues) at Riverwalk Cafe ~ Nashua NH ~ 8pm ~ https://riverwalknashua.com/

>>>River Sister at Portsmouth Book and Bar ~ Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ~ http://www.bookandbar.com/events.html

>>>Katie McNally ( accompanied by multi genre keyboardist Neil Pearlman, and Shauncey Ali on viola.), Jason Anick, and Liz Faiella at FALL FIDDLE FESTIVAL at Concord Community Music School ~ 23 Wall Street, Concord NH ~ Workshops all day, concert 7:30pm ~ https://www.katiemcnally.com/ 603-228-1196 https://www.ccmusicschool.org/index.php/music-school-concerts-events-calendar/eb-event-calendar-full/public-events/workshops/172-fiddlefestival18

Sunday, October 14, 2018

>>>Women Singers and Songwriters Showcase at Port City Blue ~ Portland ME ~ 8pm ~ http://portcityblue.com/ 207.774.4111

>>>Bradford Bog People at Meadow Ledge Farm ~ Loudon NH ~ 12-2pm ~ http://www.bradfordbogpeople.com/ http://www.meadowledgefarm.com/Entertainment.html

Monday, October 15, 2018

>>>Carol Cornis (Middle Eastern, Celtic) at Earth Eagle Brewings ~ Portsmouth NH ~ 6pm ~ http://eartheaglebrewings.com/music/

>>>Driftwood Soldier (Gutter Folk) at Port City Blue ~ Portland ME ~ 6pm ~ http://portcityblue.com/ 207.774.4111

Tuesday, October 16, 2018

>>>Martin Barre (of Jethro Tull, Acoustic) at One Longfellow Square ~ Portland ME ~ 8pm ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/

Wednesday, October 17, 2018

>>>The Shank Painters (Pirate Folk) at Port City Blue ~ Portland ME ~ 5pm ~ http://portcityblue.com/ 207.774.4111

Thursday, October 18, 2018

>>>Katie McNally ( accompanied by multi genre keyboardist Neil Pearlman, and Shauncey Ali on viola.) at Roots Cafe ~ Robie’s Country Store, Hooksett NH ~ 7pm ~ https://www.rootsatrobies.com/ https://www.katiemcnally.com/ 485-7761

>>>Mustard’s Retreat at Deb's House Concerts ~ Chesham NH ~ potluck 6pm, concdert 7pm ~ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/deb/debs-chesham-house-concerts 603.827.2905

>>>Kingsley Flood with Driftwood Soldier (roots with heavy beat, not acoustic or folk) at Riverwalk Cafe ~ Nashua NH ~ 8pm ~ https://riverwalknashua.com/

Friday, October 19, 2018

>>>Cris Williamson at Jonathan’s ~ Ogunquit ME ~ 8pm ~ https://tickets.jonathansogunquit.com/

>>>Tony McManus & Julia Toaspern at Red & Shorty's House Concerts ~ Dover NH ~ 8pm ~ http://www.elysiumarts.com/folkclub/ redandshortys@gmail.com 603-767-3305

>>>Eileen Ivers and Universal Roots at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ Brownfield, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-935-7292, www.stonemountainartscenter.com

>>>Soggy Po Boys at Portsmouth Book and Bar ~ Portsmouth NH ~ 9pm ~ http://www.bookandbar.com/events.html

The Racky Thomas Band with Ilana Katz Katz (amplified blues) at Nelson's Candies/Locals Cafe ~ Wilton NH ~ 7pm ~ https://www.nelsonscandieswilton.com/ 603-654-5030

>>>Ellis Paul with Garren Benfield at Next Stage ~ 15 Kimball Hill Putney, VT ~ 7:30 PM ~ http://www.nextstagearts.org 802-387-0102

>>>Olive Tiger with Treya Lam at Port City Blue ~ Portland ME ~ 6pm ~ http://portcityblue.com/ 207.774.4111

>>>Samuel James and D. Gross at Port City Blue ~ Portland ME ~ 8pm ~ http://portcityblue.com/ 207.774.4111

>>>Katie McNally ( accompanied by multi genre keyboardist Neil Pearlman, and Shauncey Ali on viola.) at Treewild ~ Shelburne VT ~ 7pm ~ https://www.katiemcnally.com/

Saturday, October 20, 2018

>>>Sound an Echo, Rachael Kilgour and Sara Pajunen, folk duo

at Immanuel Episcopal Church ~ 20 Church Street, Bellows Falls VT ~ 7:30pm ~ http://stonechurcharts.org/

>>>Dan Frechette and Laurel Thomsen at Wardsboro Town Hall Cafe ~ 71 Main St., Wardsboro VT ~ 6:30 ~ http://www.wardsborocurtaincall.net kwkmdavis@yahoo.com 802-896-6810

>>>Volkert & The Walking Antiques at Keene Farmers’ Market ~ Gilbo Avenue, Keene NH ~ 9am – 1pm ~ http://www.keenefarmersmarket.com/

>>>Kathy Mattea at the Colonial Theater ~ Keene NH ~ 8pm ~ http://thecolonial.org/event/kathy-mattea-2/

>>>Rod MacDonald at Mount Toby Concerts ~ 194 Long Plain Rd. (Route 63), Leverett, MA 01054 ~ 7:30pm ~ https://mttobyconcerts.wordpress.com/schedule/ http://www.rodmacdonald.net/

>>>Livingston Taylor at Tupelo Music Hall ~ 8pm ~ 10 A Street, Derry, NH 03038 ~ http://tupelomusichall.com/ 603-437-5100

>>>Tony Furtado and Missy Raines at Riverwalk Cafe ~ Nashua NH ~ 8pm ~ https://riverwalknashua.com/

>>>Mustard’s Retreat with Jon Svetky at New Moon Coffeehouse, Haverhill, MA ~ 8pm ~ http://www.newmooncoffeehouse.org/

>>>Salt River at Red & Shorty's House Concerts ~ Dover NH ~ http://www.elysiumarts.com/folkclub/ redandshortys@gmail.com 603-767-3305

>>>4 Cent Cotton at Meadow Ledge Farm ~ Loudon NH ~ 12-2pm ~ http://www.meadowledgefarm.com/Entertainment.html

Sunday, October 21, 2018

>>>Mikey G. at Meadow Ledge Farm ~ Loudon NH ~ 12-2pm ~ http://www.meadowledgefarm.com/Entertainment.html

Monday, October 22, 2018

>>>Carol Cornis (Middle Eastern, Celtic) at Earth Eagle Brewings ~ Portsmouth NH ~ 6pm ~ http://eartheaglebrewings.com/music/

Thursday, October 25, 2018

>>>Brooks Williams at Flying Goose ~ New London, NH ~ 8pm (Reservations required) ~ 603-526-6899 http://www.flyinggoose/com

>>>Gordon Lightfoot at the Colonial Theater ~ Keene NH ~ 8pm ~ http://thecolonial.org/ http://thecolonial.org/event/gordon-lightfoot-legend-lives-concert/

Friday, October 26, 2018

>>>Dar Williams at Chocolate Church ~ 804 Washington Street, PO Box 252, Bath, Maine 04530-2617 ~ 7:30pm ~ 207.442.8455 https://www.chocolatechurcharts.org/

>>>Slambovian Circus of Dreams at Tupelo Music Hall ~ 8pm ~ 10 A Street, Derry, NH 03038 ~ http://tupelomusichall.com/ 603-437-5100

>>>Flynn Cohen at Portsmouth Book and Bar ~ Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ~ http://www.bookandbar.com/events.html

>>>Heartstrings (Cambodian) at Next Stage ~ 15 Kimball Hill Putney, VT ~ 7:30 PM ~ http://www.nextstagearts.org 802-387-0102

>>>Clara Junken at Port City Blue ~ Portland ME ~ 6pm ~ http://portcityblue.com/ 207.774.4111

>>>Everything Turned to Color at Port City Blue ~ Portland ME ~ 8pm ~ http://portcityblue.com/ 207.774.4111

Saturday, October 27, 2018

>>>Kota at Keene Farmers’ Market ~ Gilbo Avenue, Keene NH ~ 9am – 1pm ~ https://www.facebook.com/Kota-Music-1879555678984211/ http://www.keenefarmersmarket.com/

>>>Kenny White at Deb's House Concerts ~ Chesham NH ~ potluck 6pm, concert 7pm ~ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/deb/debs-chesham-house-concerts 603.827.2905

>>>Don Campbell Band (Dan Fogelberg covers) at Jonathan’s ~ Ogunquit ME ~ 8pm ~ https://tickets.jonathansogunquit.com/

>>>David Bromberg and Loudon Wainwright III at The Flying Monkey ~ 39 Main Street, Plymouth, NH 03264 ~ 7:30 pm ~ http://www.flyingmonkeynh.com/live-events/events-calendar.aspx

>>>Chris Trapper (multi-genre) at Portsmouth Book and Bar ~ Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ~ http://www.bookandbar.com/events.html

Monday, October 29, 2018

>>>Carol Cornis (Middle Eastern, Celtic) at Earth Eagle Brewings ~ Portsmouth NH ~ 6pm ~ http://eartheaglebrewings.com/music/

>>>Snughouse at Portsmouth Book and Bar ~ Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ~ http://www.bookandbar.com/events.html

Thursday, November 1, 2018

>>>Ladies in Blue at Port City Blue ~ Portland ME ~ 6pm ~ http://portcityblue.com/ 207.774.4111

Friday, November 2, 2018

>>>First First Friday coffeehouse: in Boscawen, NH at the Congregational Church. and the first Fri. of each month thereafter. The first feature will be Green Heron a husband and wife duo. Dec. feature will be Mike Bradley and Chris O'Connor aka The Bible Hill Boys and Fortunes Favor. Thanks.

>>>The Wood Brothers at the Colonial Theater ~ Keene NH ~ 8pm ~ http://thecolonial.org/event/the-wood-brothers/

>>>Jonathan Edwards at Tupelo Music Hall ~ 8pm ~ 10 A Street, Derry, NH 03038 ~ http://tupelomusichall.com/ 603-437-5100

>>>The Rough and Tumble at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ Brownfield, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-935-7292, www.stonemountainartscenter.com

>>>Larry Campbell and Teresa Williams at Portsmouth Book and Bar ~ Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ~ http://www.bookandbar.com/events.html

>>>Darlin’ Corey at Port City Blue ~ Portland ME ~ 6pm ~ http://portcityblue.com/ 207.774.4111

>>>Okbari Middle Eastern Ensemble at Port City Blue ~ Portland ME ~ 8pm ~ http://portcityblue.com/ 207.774.4111

Saturday, November 3, 2018

>>>Jake Shimabukuro at the Colonial Theater ~ Keene NH ~ 8pm ~ http://thecolonial.org/event/jake-shimabukuro-3/

>>>Bon Debarras (Quebecois folk fusion, dance) at Chocolate Church ~ 804 Washington Street, PO Box 252, Bath, Maine 04530-2617 ~ 7:30pm ~ 207.442.8455 https://www.chocolatechurcharts.org/

>>>Craig & Ben Werth at Red & Shorty's House Concerts ~ Dover NH ~ 8pm ~ http://www.elysiumarts.com/folkclub/ redandshortys@gmail.com 603-767-3305

>>>John Hiatt at The Flying Monkey ~ 39 Main Street, Plymouth, NH 03264 ~ 7:30 pm ~ http://www.flyingmonkeynh.com/live-events/events-calendar.aspx

>>>Chris Smither at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ Brownfield, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-935-7292, www.stonemountainartscenter.com

Anthony Geraci & the Boston Blues All-stars (amplified blues) at Nelson's Candies/Locals Cafe ~ Wilton NH ~ 7pm ~ https://www.nelsonscandieswilton.com/ 603-654-5030

Wednesday. November 7, 2018

>>>Willy Porter at Flying Goose ~ New London, NH ~ 8pm (Reservations required) ~ 603-526-6899 http://www.flyinggoose/com

Thursday, November 8, 2018

>>>Charlie Daniels Band (Country) at Capitol Center for the Arts ~ Concord NH ~ 7:30pm ~ https://ccanh.com/events/

>>>Willy Porter at Flying Goose ~ New London, NH ~ 8pm (Reservations required) ~ 603-526-6899 http://www.flyinggoose/com

>>>Jesse Colin Young at The Flying Monkey ~ 39 Main Street, Plymouth, NH 03264 ~ 7:30 pm ~ http://www.flyingmonkeynh.com/live-events/events-calendar.aspx

>>>Mile Twelve (bluegrass) at Riverwalk Cafe ~ Nashua NH ~ 8pm ~ https://riverwalknashua.com/

>>>Cumberland Crossing’s Bluegrass Jam at Port City Blue ~ Portland ME ~ 7pm ~ http://portcityblue.com/ 207.774.4111

Friday, November 9, 2018

>>>Celtic Extravaganza at Monadnock Center for History and Culture 19 Grove St. ~ PO Box 58 ~ Peterborough, NH 03458 ~ 603-924-3235 https://monadnockcenter.org/

>>>Grain Thief at Port City Blue ~ Portland ME ~ 8pm ~ http://portcityblue.com/ 207.774.4111

Saturday, November 10, 2018

>>>Green Heron at Neighbor Hood Beer Company ~ Exeter, NH ~ 7pm ~ https://www.facebook.com/greenheronmusic/

>>>Jesse Colin Young at Chocolate Church ~ 804 Washington Street, PO Box 252, Bath, Maine 04530-2617 ~ 7:30pm ~ 207.442.8455 https://www.chocolatechurcharts.org/

>>>Howard Gospel Choir at Stockbridge Theatre at Pinkerton Academy ~ Derry, NH ~ 7pm ~ http://www.stockbridgetheatre.com/ 603-437-5210

>>>Jim Lauderdale at Red & Shorty's House Concerts ~ Dover NH ~ 8pm ~ http://www.elysiumarts.com/folkclub/ redandshortys@gmail.com 603-767-3305

>>>Stephen Marley (Acoustic Reggae) at The Flying Monkey ~ 39 Main Street, Plymouth, NH 03264 ~ 7:30 pm ~ http://www.flyingmonkeynh.com/live-events/events-calendar.aspx

>>>Mr. Nick and the Dirty Tricks (blues) at Riverwalk Cafe ~ Nashua NH ~ 8pm ~ https://riverwalknashua.com/

Sunday, November 11, 2018

>>>Noel Paul Stookey at Jonathan’s ~ Ogunquit ME ~ 8pm ~ https://tickets.jonathansogunquit.com/

>>>David Jacobs-Strain at Deb's House Concerts ~ Chesham NH ~ potluck 5pm, concert 6pm ~ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/deb/debs-chesham-house-concerts 603.827.2905

>>>Women Singers and Songwriters Showcase at Port City Blue ~ Portland ME ~ 7pm ~ http://portcityblue.com/ 207.774.4111

Thursday, November 15, 2018

>>>PettyGrass with the Hillbenders (Bluegrass fusion) at Capitol Center for the Arts ~ Concord NH ~ 8pm ~ https://ccanh.com/events/

>>>Shawn Mullins at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ Brownfield, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-935-7292, www.stonemountainartscenter.com

>>>Hymn for Her (multi-genre) at Riverwalk Cafe ~ Nashua NH ~ 8pm ~ https://riverwalknashua.com/

Friday, November 16, 2018

>>>Adam Ezra Group at Currier Museum Side Door Series ~ Manchester NH ~ dinner 6pm show 7:15pm ~ peg.gaillard@comcast.net 603.498.8658 http://currier.org/event/sidedoor/ https://www.adamezra.com

>>>The Wailers (Reggae) at the Colonial Theater ~ Keene NH ~ 8pm ~ http://thecolonial.org/ http://thecolonial.org/event/the-wailers/

>>>Daniell Miraglia with Caroline Cotter at Riverwalk Cafe ~ Nashua NH ~ 8pm ~ https://riverwalknashua.com/

Saturday, November 17, 2018

>>>Matt Wattroba and Robert Jones at Mount Toby Concerts ~ 194 Long Plain Rd. (Route 63), Leverett, MA 01054 ~ 7:30pm ~ https://mttobyconcerts.wordpress.com/schedule/ https://www.mattwatroba.net/with-robert-jones

>>>Slambovian Circus of Dreams at Chocolate Church ~ 804 Washington Street, PO Box 252, Bath, Maine 04530-2617 ~ 7:30pm ~ 207.442.8455 https://www.chocolatechurcharts.org/

>>>Driftwood at Riverwalk Cafe ~ Nashua NH ~ 8pm ~ https://riverwalknashua.com/

>>>Barnstar at Bass Hall ~ Peterborough NH ~ 7:30pm ~ http://pfmsconcerts.org/concert/barnstar-0 http://www.wearebarnstar.com/bio/

>>>Paula Cole at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ Brownfield, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-935-7292, www.stonemountainartscenter.com

>>>James Keelaghan with Susan Cattaneo at New Moon Coffeehouse, Haverhill, MA ~ 8pm ~ http://www.newmooncoffeehouse.org/

>>>Wanda Houston and Samirah Evans (Classic duets) at Next Stage ~ 15 Kimball Hill Putney, VT ~ 7:30 PM ~ http://www.nextstagearts.org 802-387-0102

Sunday, November 18, 2018

Bob Margolin, Tyler Morris and Friends (amplified blues) at Nelson's Candies/Locals Cafe ~ Wilton NH ~ 7pm ~ https://www.nelsonscandieswilton.com/ 603-654-5030

Friday, November 23, 2018

>>>Jay Ungar and Molly Mason Family Band at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ Brownfield, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-935-7292, www.stonemountainartscenter.com

Saturday, November 24, 2018

>>>Hot Tuna Acoustic at Tupelo Music Hall ~ 8pm ~ 10 A Street, Derry, NH 03038 ~ http://tupelomusichall.com/ 603-437-5100

>>>Jay Ungar and Molly Mason Family Band at Bass Hall ~ Peterborough NH ~ 7:30pm (doors open 7pm) ~ http://pfmsconcerts.org/

>>>The Lonely Heartstring Band at Next Stage ~ 15 Kimball Hill Putney, VT ~ 7:30 PM ~ http://www.nextstagearts.org 802-387-0102

Sunday, November 25, 2018

>>>Soweto Gospel Choir at Capitol Center for the Performing Arts ~ Concord NH ~ 8pm ~ https://ccanh.com/series/upcomingevents/

Thursday, November 29, 2018

>>>Garnet Rogers with Rachael Kilgour at Red & Shorty's House Concerts ~ Dover NH ~ 8pm ~ http://www.elysiumarts.com/folkclub/ redandshortys@gmail.com 603-767-3305

>>>David Mallett at Flying Goose ~ New London, NH ~ 8pm (Reservations required) ~ 603-526-6899 http://www.flyinggoose/com

>>>Town Meeting with Sibylline at Riverwalk Cafe ~ Nashua NH ~ 8pm ~ https://riverwalknashua.com/

Friday, November 30, 2018

>>>Lui Collins at Hammond Hall ~ 427 Main street, Winter Harbor ME ~ 7pm ~ 207-963-2569 or www.schoodicartsforall.org http://www.luicollins.com/

>>>Campbell Brothers Sacred Steel (Gospel) at Chocolate Church ~ 804 Washington Street, PO Box 252, Bath, Maine 04530-2617 ~ 7:30pm ~ 207.442.8455 https://www.chocolatechurcharts.org/

>>>Carbon Leaf at Tupelo Music Hall ~ 8pm ~ 10 A Street, Derry, NH 03038 ~ http://tupelomusichall.com/ 603-437-5100

>>>Devonsquare (Farewell Concert) at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ Brownfield, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-935-7292, www.stonemountainartscenter.com

>>>Katie McNally, Low Lily and John Whelan (Turning of the Year) at Medallion Opera House ~ Gorham NH ~ http://www.gorhamnh.org/Pages/GorhamNH_opera/Index https://www.katiemcnally.com/gigs

Saturday, December 1, 2018

>>>The Hardtacks at Rindge Historical Society (for 250th anniversary) ~ Rindge NH ~ 7pm ~ http://www.bradfordbogpeople.com/schedule.html

>>>Lui Collins House Concert at ~ Scarborough ME ~ 7:30 ~ write Ross Staywell@lvlbst.com for info http://www.luicollins.com/

>>>Devonsquare (Farewell Concert) at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ Brownfield, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-935-7292, www.stonemountainartscenter.com

>>>Katie McNally, Low Lily and John Whelan (Turning of the Year) at One Longfellow ~ Portland, ME ~ 7pm ~ 207-761-1757, https://onelongfellowsquare.com https://www.katiemcnally.com/gigs

Sunday, December 2, 2018

>>>Coig Celtic Christmas at Chocolate Church ~ 804 Washington Street, PO Box 252, Bath, Maine 04530-2617 ~ 7:30pm ~ 207.442.8455 https://www.chocolatechurcharts.org/

Thursday, December 6, 2018

>>>Lula Wiles at Flying Goose ~ New London, NH ~ 8pm (Reservations required) ~ 603-526-6899 http://www.flyinggoose/com

>>>Katie McNally, Low Lily and John Whelan (Turning of the Year) at Dana Center, St Anselm’s College ~ Manchester NH ~ 7:30pm ~ https://www.anselm.edu/ https://www.katiemcnally.com/gigs

Friday, December 7, 2018

>>>Cherish the Ladies Celtic Christmas at Colonial Theater ~ Keene NH ~ http://thecolonial.org/ http://thecolonial.org/event/cherish-the-ladies-celtic-christmas-2/

>>>Carol Noonan and Dana Cunningham at the White Church ~ Eaton NH (purchase tickets via Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, ME) ~ 8pm ~ 207-935-7292, www.stonemountainartscenter.com

Saturday, December 8, 2018

>>>Carol Noonan and Dana Cunningham at the White Church ~ Eaton NH (purchase tickets via Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, ME) ~ 8pm ~ 207-935-7292, www.stonemountainartscenter.com

Sunday, December 9, 2018

>>>Livingston Taylor’s Christmas Show at Chocolate Church ~ 804 Washington Street, PO Box 252, Bath, Maine 04530-2617 ~ 7:30pm ~ 207.442.8455 https://www.chocolatechurcharts.org/

Saturday, December 15, 2018

The Albert Castiglia Band (amplified blues) at Nelson's Candies/Locals Cafe ~ Wilton NH ~ 7pm ~ https://www.nelsonscandieswilton.com/ 603-654-5030

Sunday, December 16, 2018

>>>Bill Kirchen Holiday Honky Tonk Show at Red & Shorty's House Concerts ~ Dover NH ~ http://www.elysiumarts.com/folkclub/ redandshortys@gmail.com 603-767-3305

Monday, December 17, 2018

>>>Sing! It’s Christmas (Community Sing-along) at Chocolate Church ~ 804 Washington Street, PO Box 252, Bath, Maine 04530-2617 ~ 7pm ~ 207.442.8455 https://www.chocolatechurcharts.org/

Wednesday, December 19, 2018

>>>Harvey Reid at Flying Goose ~ New London, NH ~ 8pm (Reservations required) ~ 603-526-6899 http://www.flyinggoose/com

Thursday, December 20, 2018

>>>Green Heron at Sea Dog Brewing Company ~ Exeter, NH ~ 7pm ~ https://www.facebook.com/greenheronmusic/

>>>Harvey Reid at Flying Goose ~ New London, NH ~ 8pm (Reservations required) ~ 603-526-6899 http://www.flyinggoose/com

Friday, January 4, 2019

>>>Michael Cleveland and Flamekeeper (Bluegrass) at Stockbridge Theatre at Pinkerton Academy ~ Derry, NH ~ 7pm ~ http://www.stockbridgetheatre.com/ 603-437-5210

Friday, January 11, 2019

>>>Darlingside at Concord Center for the Performing Arts ~ Concord NH ~ 8pm ~ https://ccanh.com/series/upcomingevents/

Friday, January 18, 2019

>>>Lula Wiles at Currier Museum Side Door Series ~ Manchester NH ~ dinner 6pm show 7:15pm ~ peg.gaillard@comcast.net 603.498.8658 http://currier.org/event/sidedoor/ http://www.lulawiles.com

>>>Susan Werner at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ Brownfield, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-935-7292, www.stonemountainartscenter.com

Saturday, January 19, 2019

>>>Windborne at Mount Toby Concerts ~ 194 Long Plain Rd. (Route 63), Leverett, MA 01054 ~ 7:30pm ~ https://mttobyconcerts.wordpress.com/schedule/ http://www.windbornesingers.com/

>>>The Gathering: 4 Guitars (Will Ackerman, Trevor Gordon Hall, Todd Mosby, Vin Downes) at Next Stage ~ 15 Kimball Hill Putney, VT ~ 7:30 PM ~ http://www.nextstagearts.org 802-387-0102

>>>Squeezebox Stompers at New Moon Coffeehouse, Haverhill, MA ~ 8pm ~ http://www.newmooncoffeehouse.org/

Friday, January 25, 2019

>>>Roomful of Blues at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ Brownfield, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-935-7292, www.stonemountainartscenter.com

Saturday, February 2, 2019

>>>The Gibson Brothers at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ Brownfield, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-935-7292, www.stonemountainartscenter.com

>>>Aztec Two-Step with Rex Fowler and Friends at Bass Hall ~ Peterborough NH ~ 7:30pm ~ http://pfmsconcerts.org/

Friday, February 8, 2019

>>>We Banjo 3 at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ Brownfield, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-935-7292, www.stonemountainartscenter.com

Saturday, February 16, 2019

>>>Regie Gibson with Tem Blessed at New Moon Coffeehouse, Haverhill, MA ~ 8pm ~ http://www.newmooncoffeehouse.org/

Monday, March 4, 2019

>>>Goitse (Irish Traditional) at Stockbridge Theatre at Pinkerton Academy ~ Derry, NH ~ 7pm ~ http://www.stockbridgetheatre.com/ 603-437-5210

Saturday, March 7, 2019

>>>John McCutcheon at Mount Toby Concerts ~ 194 Long Plain Rd. (Route 63), Leverett, MA 01054 ~ 7:30pm ~ https://mttobyconcerts.wordpress.com/schedule/ http://www.folkmusic.com/

Friday, March 8, 2019

>>>Heron Valley (Celtic) at Chocolate Church ~ 804 Washington Street, PO Box 252, Bath, Maine 04530-2617 ~ 7:30pm ~ 207.442.8455 https://www.chocolatechurcharts.org/

Thursday, March 14, 2019

>>>Natalie MacMaster and Donnell Leahy at Capitol Center for the Performing Arts ~ Concord NH ~ 7:30pm ~ https://ccanh.com/series/upcomingevents/

>>>Dar Williams at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ Brownfield, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-935-7292, www.stonemountainartscenter.com

Friday, March 15, 2019

>>>Berklee College Showcase at Currier Museum Side Door Series ~ Manchester NH ~ dinner 6pm show 7:15pm ~ peg.gaillard@comcast.net 603.498.8658 http://currier.org/event/sidedoor/

>>>Kat Edmondson at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ Brownfield, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-935-7292, www.stonemountainartscenter.com

Saturday, March 16, 2019

>>>Abbie Gardner with Rupert Wates at New Moon Coffeehouse, Haverhill, MA ~ 8pm ~ http://www.newmooncoffeehouse.org/

Friday, March 22, 2019

>>>Guy Davis & Patty Larkin at Chocolate Church ~ 804 Washington Street, PO Box 252, Bath, Maine 04530-2617 ~ 7:30pm ~ 207.442.8455 https://www.chocolatechurcharts.org/

>>>Don Flemons (formerly of Carolina Chocolate Drops) at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ Brownfield, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-935-7292, www.stonemountainartscenter.com

Saturday, March 30, 2019

>>>Dreamers’ Circus (Danish Folk) at Stockbridge Theatre at Pinkerton Academy ~ Derry, NH ~ 7pm ~ http://www.stockbridgetheatre.com/ 603-437-5210

>>>Low Lily and Mile Twelve at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ Brownfield, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-935-7292, www.stonemountainartscenter.com

Saturday, April 6, 2019

>>>Alasdair Fraser and Natalie Haas at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ Brownfield, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-935-7292, www.stonemountainartscenter.com

Tuesday, April 9, 2019

>>>Bela Fleck and Abigail Washburn at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ Brownfield, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-935-7292, www.stonemountainartscenter.com

Friday, April 12, 2019

>>>Tom Rush with Matt Nakoa at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ Brownfield, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-935-7292, www.stonemountainartscenter.com

Thursady, April 18, 2019

>>>Kris Kristofferson and the Strangers at Capitol Center for the Performing Arts ~ Concord NH ~ 7:30pm ~ https://ccanh.com/series/upcomingevents/

Saturday, April 20, 2019

>>>The Quebe Sisters at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ Brownfield, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-935-7292, www.stonemountainartscenter.com

>>>Meeting Across the Waters with Dean Stevens at New Moon Coffeehouse, Haverhill, MA ~ 8pm ~ http://www.newmooncoffeehouse.org/

Sunday, April 28, 2019

>>>Hannah Sanders and Ben Savage at Spotlight Cafe, Capitol Center for the Performing Arts ~ Concord NH ~ 7:30pm ~ https://ccanh.com/series/upcomingevents/

Friday, May 10, 2019

>>>Castro at Currier Museum Side Door Series ~ Manchester NH ~ dinner 6pm show 7:15pm ~ peg.gaillard@comcast.net 603.498.8658 http://currier.org/event/sidedoor/ http://www.castroofficial.com

Friday, May 17, 2019

>>>Ruth Moody Band (of the Wailin’ Jennys) at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ Brownfield, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-935-7292, www.stonemountainartscenter.com

Saturday, May 18, 2019

>>>Maria Dunn at Mount Toby Concerts ~ 194 Long Plain Rd. (Route 63), Leverett, MA 01054 ~ 7:30pm ~ https://mttobyconcerts.wordpress.com/schedule/ http://mariadunn.com/

>>>Jarlath Henderson at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ Brownfield, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-935-7292, www.stonemountainartscenter.com

>>>Joe Jencks and Alice Howe at New Moon Coffeehouse, Haverhill, MA ~ 8pm ~ http://www.newmooncoffeehouse.org/

>>>Schooner Fare at Chocolate Church ~ 804 Washington Street, PO Box 252, Bath, Maine 04530-2617 ~ 7:30pm ~ 207.442.8455 https://www.chocolatechurcharts.org/

Sunday, May 19, 2019

>>>Three Women and the Truth (Alt-Folk Super-Group) at Chocolate Church ~ 804 Washington Street, PO Box 252, Bath, Maine 04530-2617 ~ 7:30pm ~ 207.442.8455 https://www.chocolatechurcharts.org/

Saturday, May 25, 2019

>>>Judy Collins at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ Brownfield, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-935-7292, www.stonemountainartscenter.com

Thursday, May 30, 2019

>>>Matt Nakoa at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ Brownfield, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-935-7292, www.stonemountainartscenter.com

Dances

Note: Most dance locations require clean soft-soled shoes and do not

allow street shoes. Partners not required.

Comprehensive calendar of regularly-scheduled Community Dances: http://www.nh.gov/folklife/learning-center/traditions/live-free-dance.htm

Another place to find out about dances and dancing (including last-minute cancellations, etc.) http://www.thedancegypsy.com/

>>>FYI: Dance events in May, 2017 and later are listed on this Google Calendar:

http://tinyurl.com/nhpr-dance-cal

Every Monday

>>>Contra dance w/ various Callers & Musicians at the Town Hall,

Nelson, NH, 8PM, 603-827-3044 or www.monadnockfolk.org

http://www.monadnockfolk.org/

>>>Clogging at Dance In Motion Dance Studio ~ Randolph, Vt. ~ 6:45

PM, workshop 6:00 PM ~ 802-522-2935, Greenmtnclogger@aol.com

Every Wednesday

>>>Scottish Country Dance /w Loren Wright leading at The Church of the

Good Shepherd ~ Nashua, NH ~ 7:00 PM ~ 603-891-2331 or

nashuascd@comcast.net <mailto:nashuascd@comcast.net>

>>>Scottish Country Dance /w Bernard McGrath leading at The

Westminster Center School ~ Westminster, Vt ~ 7:30 PM ~ 603-352-9371 or

802-463-3078

>>>Contradance at the Richard W. Black Center, Hanover, NH, 7 PM,

781-385-1480

>>>Scottish Country Dance /w John Bartholomew leading, Bill Tobin and Gary Apfel

at The Town Hall ~ Fairlee, Vt. ~ 7:00 PM ~ 603-353-4647 or

GaryApfel@MyBluelight.com ~ (Not in July, August)

>>>Line Dancing at the Gilford Public Library ~ Gilford, NH ~ 9am ~

603-524-6042

Every Friday

>>>Scottish Country Dance at The Community Parish House ~ Greenland,

NH ~ 8:00 PM ~ 603-773-9795 or ljstravel@attibi.com

>>>Set Dancing Lessons & Practice Dance at the Durham Universalist

Church ~ Durham, NH ~ 7pm ~ 603-749-1038, www.seacoastsetdancers.org

http://www.seacoastsetdancers.org/ Thru Dec 4

Every Saturday

>>>Contra Square Dance at the Tamworth Townhouse ~ Tamworth, NH ~ 8

PM ~ July & August ~ 603-323-8023 (not in Winter)

Every Sunday

>>>Circle Dance at Neskaya ~ Franconia, NH ~ 3:30pm ~ www.neskaya.com

http://www.neskaya.com/ 603-823-5828

>>>Line Dancing at the Starr King Unitarian Meeting House ~ Plymouth,

NH ~ 4pm ~ 603-536-1179

_______________________________________________________________________________

Monday, October 8, 2018

>>>Clogging at the Dance in Motion Dance Studio ~ Randolph, Vt. ~ 6:45 PM, workshop 6:00 PM ~ 802-522-2935, Greenmtnclogger@aol.com

>>>Contra dance w/various Callers & Musicians at the Town Hall ~ Nelson, NH ~ 8PM,

603-827-3044 or www.monadnockfolk.org

Tuesday, October 9, 2018

>>> Contra Dance at the Stone Church ~ 210 Main St., Brattleboro VT ~ 7-10pm ~ susan@quietdesigns.org ~ Local legends on stage: music by Hidden Drive (Andy Davis on accordion, Laurie Indenbaum on fiddle, Arthur Davis on keyboard), with Fred Breunig calling. If you're new to contra dancing, come at 7:00 for a brief intro lesson. No partner needed, and beginners are welcome; all dances are taught and called. To protect the beautiful floor, please carry in clean, soft-soled shoes. Adults $10-12, college students $8, youth $5.

Wednesday, October 10, 2018

>>>Line Dancing at the Gilford Public Library ~ Gilford, NH ~ 9am ~ 603-524-6042

>>>Contradance at the Richard W. Black Center ~ Hanover, NH ~ 6:45 PM, 781-385- 1480

>>>Scottish Country Dance /w Loren Wright leading at The Church of the Good Shepherd ~ Nashua, NH ~ 7:00 PM ~ 603-891-2331 or nashuascd@comcast.net

>>> Scottish Country Dance /w John Bartholomew leading, Bill Tobin and Gary Apfel at The Town Hall ~ Fairlee, Vt. ~ 7:00 PM ~ 603-353-4647 or GaryApfel@MyBluelight.com

>>>Scottish Country Dance /w Bernard McGrath leading at The Westminster Center School ~ Westminster, Vt ~ 7:30 PM ~ 603-352-9371 or 802-463-3078 kjh@sover.net

Thursday, October 11, 2018

>>>Circle Dancing at the Milford Unitarian Church (Every dance is taught and beginners are welcome. No partners needed) ~ Milford NH ~ 7:30pm ~ Contact is Mary Kuhn and her phone number is 603-487-2732. Email maryfloyd@mfire.com

>>>Contradance at the Guiding Star Grange ~ Greenfield, MA ~ 8pm ~ 802-451-0822, www.guidingstargrange.org

Friday, October 12, 2018

>>>Scottish Country Dance at The Unitarian Church ~ Keene, NH ~ 7:30 PM ~ 603- 352-3237 or tantrim@keene.edu

>>>Scottish Dance /w Bill Tobin leading at The Town Hall ~ Lancaster, NH ~ 7:30 PM ~ 802-751-7671 or 1btobin@together.net

>>>Contradance at the Edmunds Middle School ~ Burlington, VT ~ 8pm ~ 802-496- 2523 www.queencitycontras.org

>>>Contradance at the Guiding Star Grange ~ Greenfield, MA ~ 8pm ~ 802-451-0822, www.guidingstargrange.org

>>>Scottish Country Dance at The Community Parish House ~ Greenland, NH ~ 8:00 PM ~ 603-773-9795 or ljstravel@attibi.com

>>>Contradance at the Londonderry Senior Center ~Londonderry, NH ~ 8pm, 603-529- 1586, Email:weareampm@gsinet.net

Saturday, October 13, 2018

>>>Contradance at the Wescustogo Hall ~ North Yarmouth, ME ~ Potluck at 7:30, Dance at 8:30pm ~ 207-233-4325 or fiddle103@yahoo.com

>>>Contradance at the Town Hall ~ Nelson, NH ~ workshop:7:30PM, dance 8PM ~ www.monadnockfolk.org

>>>Contradance w/ , Nils Fredland calling, music by Gordon Peery, Jane Orzechowski, Deanna Styles, Tracy Hall, Norwich, VT.,7:45 PM All Dances are taught, beginners welcome clean, soft-soled shoes required, 802- 785-4607 or rbarrows@cs.dartmouth.edu . Please note: the admission fees have been changed, and apply to all dances for the 2018-9 year: $12; $8 for students; under 16 free. (We strive to pay fair fees to the callers and musicians who travel and practice to create this lively, live music for us.)

>>>Contra at Old Town Hall ~ 1800 RT-140, Gilmanton Ironworks, NH ~ With: Burt Fientuch & Bill Zucker. Gale Wood; Calling~ 8:00 PM ~ 603-267-7227 603-793-5296 gtomwood@gmail.com

>>>Contra at The First Unitarian Society ~ Exeter, NH ~ 8:00 PM with workshop at 7:30 PM ~ 603-679-1915

>>>Contradance at the Guiding Star Grange ~ Greenfield, MA ~ 8pm ~ 413-369-4369, www.guidingstargrange.org

Sunday, October 14, 2018

>>>Circle Dance at Neskaya ~ Franconia, NH ~ 3:30pm ~ www.neskaya.com 603-823- 5828

>>>Line Dancing at the Starr King Unitarian Meeting House ~ Plymouth, NH ~ 4pm ~ 603-536-1179

>>>Contradance at the Stone Church ~ Brattleboro, VT ~ 7:30pm ~ www.brattcontra.org 802-257-9234

Monday, October 15, 2018

>>>Clogging at the Dance in Motion Dance Studio ~ Randolph, Vt. ~ 6:45 PM, workshop 6:00 PM ~ 802-522-2935, Greenmtnclogger@aol.com

>>>Contra dance w/various Callers & Musicians at the Town Hall ~ Nelson, NH ~ 8PM, 603-827-3044 or www.monadnockfolk.org

Wednesday, October 17, 2018

>>>Line Dancing at the Gilford Public Library ~ Gilford, NH ~ 9am ~ 603-524-6042

>>>Contradance at the Richard W. Black Center ~ Hanover, NH ~ 6:45 PM, 781-385- 1480

>>>Scottish Country Dance /w Loren Wright leading at The Church of the Good Shepherd ~ Nashua, NH ~ 7:00 PM ~ 603-891-2331 or nashuascd@comcast.net

>>>Scottish Country Dance /w John Bartholomew leading, Bill Tobin and Gary Apfel at The Town Hall ~ Fairlee, Vt. ~ 7:00 PM ~ 603-353-4647 or GaryApfel@MyBluelight.com

>>>Scottish Country Dance /w Bernard McGrath leading at The Westminster Center School ~ Westminster, Vt ~ 7:30 PM ~ 603-352-9371 or 802-463-3078 kjh@sover.net

Friday, October 19, 2018

>>>Contra w/ Chip Hedler, David Carpenter & David van Houten at the Town Hall ~ Franconia, NH ~ www.thedancegypsy.com

>>>Contradance at the Town Hall ~ Warner, NH ~ 7:30PM ~ 603-456-3098

>>>Scottish Dance /w Bill Tobin leading at The Town Hall ~ Lancaster, NH ~ 7:30 PM ~ 802-751-7671 or 1btobin@together.net

>>>Contradance at Grace Episcopal Church ~ Manchester, NH ~ 8pm ~ www.wordworthy2.org/

>>>Mill City Contradance at the Waumbec Mill ~ Manchester, NH ~ Beginners workshop 7:30Pm, dance, 8PM ~ 603-595-4484 or plizotte@rivier.edu

>>>Scottish Country Dance at The Community Parish House ~ Greenland, NH ~ 8:00 PM ~ 603-773-9795 or ljstravel@attibi.com

Saturday, October 20, 2018

>>>Contradance at the Tin Mountain Conservation Center, Albany, NH, 7:30 PM, No partner needed. (603)447-2295, 207-625-2039

>>>Contradance w/ Rebecca Lay at the Capital City Grange ~ Montpelier, VT ~ 8pm, 802-744-6163, www.capitalcitygrange.org/contradances

>>>Contradance at ~ 134 Hall St., Unit 2, Concord, NH ~ 8pm ~ 603-225-

4917 concordnhcontra@gmail.com , website: https://concordnhcontra.wordpress.com/