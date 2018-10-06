N.H. Loggers, Truckers Meet to Weigh Industry Concerns

Credit Anderson / SPNHF

New Hampshire's logging industry and the truckers who carry their trees will be in Concord for a big annual convention Saturday.

This year, the event comes on the heels of a major legislative victory. That's the recent revival of a bill to subsidize wood- and waste-fired power plants, at the expense of electric ratepayers.

Jasen Stock heads up the state Timberland Owners Association. He says the convention-goers hope to thank any legislators who attend for their support of the bill, which passed on the narrowest of margins. 

"During the campaign, it's an issue - you're discussing a policy item,” Stock says. “Here, this will be the opportunity to actually meet the individuals for whom that policy item has a direct bearing."

Stock says some log markets have improved since the bill went through. He says there's a sense of optimism ahead of their busy winter season.

logging
New Hampshire Timberland Owners Association

How Trump’s ‘America First’ Trade Policy Is Reshaping N.H.’s Lumber Industry

By Nov 8, 2017
Todd Bookman/NHPR

President Donald Trump was elected last year with a promise to put America first: to renegotiate or possibly scrap trade deals he argues aren’t benefiting the United States.

In northern New Hampshire, where the state bumps against the Canadian border, those policies are now playing out in the lumber industry, leaving loggers and sawmills on both sides of the border adjusting to a new economic landscape.

Something Wild: A Timber Harvest

By & Aug 25, 2017
Anderson/SPNHF

We don't often think of trees when we speak of "harvest." Corn is harvested; apples, tomatoes, squash are the fruits of the annual autumnal rite which is the province of our farmers. Maybe it's because those plants are harvested at the end of their lifespan that we don't lament the moment they are cut down. We're much more precious with our trees.

Statehouse Rally Marks Final Week Of Energy Veto Override Campaign

By Sep 6, 2018
Annie Ropeik / NHPR

Hundreds of people from the timber and renewable energy industries crowded the New Hampshire State House lawn Thursday, rallying for legislators to overturn two vetoes they say could put them out of business.

Timber Industry Gears Up To Revive Vetoed Biomass Bill

By Jul 13, 2018
Annie Ropeik / NHPR

New Hampshire’s timber sector is rallying around a plan to sustain the biomass industry that Governor Chris Sununu vetoed last month.

They filled a warehouse in Bristol Thursday night for a strategy session with legislators on overturning that veto and passing the bill – which would require utilities to buy more woodchip-fired biomass energy.

In rejecting the bill, Sununu argued it would cost ratepayers too much. But loggers, landowners and suppliers say the benefits would far outweigh the costs.