N.H. Judge Refuses Dismissal Of Lawsuit Against OxyContin Manufacturer

By 2 hours ago

A lawsuit brought by the state against pharmaceutical giant Purdue will head to trial, after a state judge denied the drug makers request to dismiss the case.

The New Hampshire Attorney General sued Purdue last year, claiming the company used unfair marketing tactics to push doctors to prescribe highly addictive opioids. In a motion filed in Merrimack County Superior Court, Purdue had asked a judge to toss out the state's suit.

But the judge on Tuesday denied that request.

Cities, town and counties across the country, including several in New Hampshire, have filed similar claims against major drug makers. Most seek monetary damages to help pay for the costs of opioid addiction.

Opioids
purdue

