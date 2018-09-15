N.H. Health Check: Fewer Hospital-Acquired Infections Reported

A new report shows fewer patients acquired infections in New Hampshire hospitals last year compared to the year before.

The Department of Health and Human Services collects annual data about surgical site infections, bloodstream infections associated with central lines and urinary tract infections associated with catheters.

The latest report, released Friday, shows a total of 183 infections, compared to 202 in 2016 and 200 the year before that. Officials said the number of bloodstream infections and surgical site infections were lower than predicted, but the number associated with urinary tract infections was higher than predicted.

The report also provides information about compliance with measures to prevent infections, as well as flu vaccination coverage among hospital staff.

Read the full Hospital-Aquired Infections report here.