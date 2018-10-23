N.H. Gubernatorial Forum: Gov. Chris Sununu and Molly Kelly

Governor Chris Sununu (R) and challenger, former state senator Molly Kelly (D), meet before a live audience at Manchester Community College to discuss the issues constituents care about as we head into the 2018 election. This forum is be hosted by The Exchange's Laura Knoy and NHPR's senior polical reporter Josh Rogers. Find more information about this forum here.

This show will air live at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, October 24, and replay again at 9 a.m. on Thursday, October 25.