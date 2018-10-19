New UNH Poll Shows Sununu Leading Kelly In Governor's Race

Republican Governor Chris Sununu holds a comfortable lead over Democratic challenger Molly Kelly. That's according in a new UNH poll that finds Sununu ejoying stronger partisan support, but says Democrats are more motivated to vote.

50 percent of those polled by UNH say they plan to vote for Chris Sununu; 39 percent say they'll vote for Molly Kelly.

The poll also found Sununu remains popular - particularly within the party. But 56 percent of all voters approve of the job he's doing. And among the last four governors, only John Lynch had a higher average approval rating at this the same point in his governorship.

The poll found Democrat Molly Kelly is still little-known to most voters. Almost half osaid they don't know enough about her to form an opinion.

That said, the poll also found Democrats edging Republicans when it came to their interest level in the election. 79 percent told pollsters they are very interested.

That's the highest number for Democrats in a midterm since 2006, a year which saw the party take control of the state legislature and unseat two GOP members of Congress.