New PAC Encourages Terry McAuliffe Presidential Bid

Former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe
Credit J. SCOTT APPLEWHITE / AP
 

A newly formed political action committee says it's trying to "encourage" former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe, a Democrat, to run for president.

The group called "Tenaciously Moving for American Change in 2020" announced its formation Tuesday. The group's name is a play on McAuliffe's "TMac" nickname.

Co-founder Shannon Kane said the group is looking to raise McAuliffe's profile in early voting states like Iowa and New Hampshire.

McAuliffe served as Virginia governor from 2014 to 2018, is a former chairman of the Democratic National Committee and is close friends to Bill and Hillary Clinton.

McAuliffe told The Associated Press last month during a trip to Iowa that he'll decide by late this year or early next year whether to seek the presidential nomination.

 

Terry McAuliffe
Politics

