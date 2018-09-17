New Hampshire Firefighters Assisting With Hurricane Florence Rescues

Fourteen members of New Hampshire's Rescue Task Force are assisting with Hurricane Florence evacuations.

Two of the rescuers - Mike Meehan and Tom Defina - are with the Manchester Fire Department and have completed swiftwater rescue training.

Richard McGahey is the assistant fire chief there and says he got an update via text message Sunday night.

"And in one of them it says, 'working hard evacuating Laurinburg, North Carolina. Making multiple rescues and getting people out of harm's way.'"

The Manchester crew drove south last week, taking with them a boat and a trailer.

"One thing that made me happy was that they said that people are generally happy to see them and know that they are helping out," McGahey says.

With people still experiencing heavy flooding from Florence, McGahey says the Manchester firefighters were asked to stay a little longer. He expects them back this weekend.