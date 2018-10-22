New Energy Efficiency Grant Available to Small N.H. Schools

A $100,000 grant is available for a New Hampshire school seeking to increase its energy efficiency.

The money comes from the U.S. Department of Energy and is flagged for state energy projects. This is the first time New Hampshire has made the funds available to schools.

The School Energy and Efficiency Development (SEED) grant will go to a school from a small town for a project that increases energy efficiency. This can be anything from LED lights to insulation, but proposals will be judged partially on creativity.

Joe Doiron, Deputy Director & State Energy Program Administrator with the N.H. Office of Strategic Initiatives, says SEED is focusing on small schools that have limited access to funds, with the hope that the winning project will be replicable.

"Once the project is completed," he says, "Schools can serve as an example to other towns on what to do. So we're really trying to jumpstart something, so other towns can see the cost savings and benefit."

The application deadline is Friday, October 27.