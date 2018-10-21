Mega Millions $1M Ticket Sold in New Hampshire

Someone who bought a Mega Millions ticket in New Hampshire came closer than most to winning the $1 billion prize.

They matched five of the six numbers in Friday's drawing with a ticket now worth $1 million.

[Mega Millions Jackpot Soars to $1.6 Billion]

New Hampshire lottery officials told WMUR-TV the $1 million ticket was sold at The Captain's Corner store in Nashua on Friday and was one of 15 nationwide that matched five of the six numbers. With no grand prize winner Friday, the next jackpot is expected to grow to a record-breaking $1.6 billion by Tuesday.

Mega Millions is played in 44 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The chance of matching all six numbers and taking home the grand prize is one in 302.5 million.