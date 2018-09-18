A Look At Youth Co-Ed Sports

For a long time, professional and recreational athletes have been separated by gender, for physical and cultural reasons. Today, it's more complicated: depending on the community, the sexes are both more divided, and more together, when it comes to sports.
GUESTS:
- Ryanne Carmichael - Assistant Professor of Exercise and Sport Physiology at Plymouth State University.
- Matt Ferrisi – Wrestling Coach, Keene High School.
- Alyssa Krause - Women’s Softball Head Coach and Women’s Soccer Assistant Coach at Dean College in Franklin Massachussetts. She's also a former athlete on a boys varsity soccer team at Winnisquam Regional High School in Tilton.