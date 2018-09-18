Related Program: 
The Exchange

A Look At Youth Co-Ed Sports

By The Exchange 3 hours ago
  • Chicago Fire Rec Soccer; Flickr

For a long time, professional and recreational athletes have been separated by gender, for physical and cultural reasons.  Today, it's more complicated: depending on the community, the sexes are both more divided, and more together, when it comes to sports.  

GUESTS:

  • Ryanne Carmichael - Assistant Professor of Exercise and Sport Physiology at Plymouth State University.
  • Matt Ferrisi – Wrestling Coach, Keene High School.
  • Alyssa Krause  -  Women’s Softball Head Coach and Women’s Soccer Assistant Coach at Dean College in Franklin Massachussetts. She's also a former athlete on a boys varsity soccer team at Winnisquam Regional High School in Tilton.
