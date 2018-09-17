Live from New Hampshire: 1A

The popular national radio show 1A will broadcast live from the Granite State for two days and host a live public event this fall.

1A is a daily, weekday show produced by WAMU 88.5 in Washington, D.C., and distributed nationally by NPR. The program airs locally on New Hampshire Public Radio from 10 a.m. to noon each weekday. On Thursday, Oct. 17, and Friday, October 18, 1A will broadcast its program live from the NHPR studios in Concord. The programs are expected to involve local newsmakers and explore issues that resonate with New Hampshire residents.

The public is also invited to attend a live 1A event on the evening of Thursday, October 18. Host Joshua Johnson and the 1A crew will hold a forum at the Capitol Center for the Arts in Concord, touching on an issue of national significance with a local twist. Echoing the live program’s practice of integrating listener voices in innovative ways, audience member questions will be incorporated into the event. The October visit marks 1A and Johnson’s first visit to New Hampshire since the program launched in January 2017.

NHPR is currently the only public media station in northern New England (New Hampshire, Maine, Vermont) to carry the program; the event in Concord will give listeners from throughout the region the chance to see 1A up close.

The show’s title, 1A, is a reference to the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. With the philosophy “Speak Freely,” 1A strives to connect people from around the country to the most interesting ideas and issues of the moment. The show delves into a host of topics including politics, technology, arts and culture, lifestyle – and whatever issues rise to the top of the national conversation happening in America each day.

“1A has been a wonderful addition to our broadcast lineup – providing a daily dose of important dialogue around issues on the minds of listeners throughout New Hampshire and the rest of the country,” said Betsy Gardella, President & CEO of New Hampshire Public Radio. “All of us at NHPR are excited about hosting Joshua and the 1A crew and broadcasting from our Concord studios. In addition, to be able to provide New Hampshire residents with the chance to see a 1A event and witness Joshua’s dynamic interviewing style in person will be a real treat that we think our membership and the general public will really enjoy.”

Tune into the Oct. 17 and 18 broadcasts at 89.1 or your local NHPR affiliate. For more information about the live public forum, visit here. Tickets are available online or in-person at the box office at the Capitol Center for the Arts.

PROGRAM DETAILS: 1A in New Hampshire

DATES: Thursday, October 17, and Friday, October 18.

SHOW TIMES: Broadcasting live from NHPR each day from 10 a.m. to noon. Tune in to 89.1 or your local NHPR affiliate to hear the broadcasts.

PUBLIC EVENT: Thursday evening, October 18, 2018

Capitol Center for the Arts

44 South Main Street

Concord, NH 03301

Tickets are available online or at the box office at the Capitol Center for the Arts. Click here for more information.

About NHPR

Since 1981, NHPR has shaped the media landscape in the Granite State and beyond. Our mission is “Expanding minds, sparking connections, building stronger communities.” NHPR is broadcast from 14 different sites, making it by far New Hampshire’s largest (and only) statewide radio news service. Every week, NHPR is the choice of more than 170,000 listeners as a primary source of in-depth and intelligent news coverage, with thousands more viewing NHPR.org and NHPR social media sites. Each day, New Hampshire Public Radio delivers several hours of local news reported by its award-winning news team. Locally-produced programs include The Exchange, Word of Mouth, The Folk Show, Outside/In, Civics 101, and numerous podcasts. NHPR is the exclusive outlet for NPR News in the Granite State and broadcasts national weekly programs such as The Moth Radio Hour, Wait Wait…Don’t Tell Me!, and This American Life.