Listen: Hiss Golden Messenger on Mountain Stage

Hiss Golden Messenger - Red Rose Nantahala live on Mountain Stage.

Hiss Golden Messenger appears on this week's Mountain Stage, with songs from their album "Hallelujah Anyhow," as well as this tune from their 2013 release "Haw."

M.C. Taylor is the front man and songwriter for North Carolina-based roots rock band Hiss Golden Messenger, whose electrified sound blurs the lines between country, blues and folk music. The band makes their second appearance on this week's episode of Mountain Stage with Larry Groce.

Hear the entire set from Hiss Golden Messenger, plus performances by Kris Delmhorst, Teddy Thompson, Nicki Bluhm and The Parachute Brigade, on this week's new episode. Find a station in your area and stay tuned to our podcast archive to hear the entire show again.



