  • Former Congressmen Patrick Murphy and David Jolly.
Former Congressmen David Jolly, a Republican, and Patrick Murphy, a Democrat, are travelling nationwide as part of their "Let's Fix Washington" initiative.  Jolly and Murphy, who were one-time rivals for a Senate seat, discuss how Congress got to its current state of division and gridlock and how, through bipartisan leadership, the nation’s political systems can function more effectively.  

This program will air on Tuesday, Sept. 18 at 9 a.m., and will be rebroadcast again at 7 p.m. Audio of the discussion will be available after the show. 

 GUESTS: 

  • Former Congressman David Jolly - represented Florida's 13th congressional district from 2014-17, and can often be seen as an analyst on CNN and MSNBC.
  • Former Congressman Patrick Murphy -  represented Florida's 18th district from 2013-2017.

 The Concord Coalition is presenting the two former congressmen on Tuesday, Sept. 18 at 12 noon at the Rudman Center at UNH Law in Concord for a free discussion on "Breaking Through Political Dysfunction and Faulty Fiscal Policy." 

