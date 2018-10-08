'Last Seen' Unveils Mysteries Behind World's Largest Art Theft

  • The Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum's Dutch Room, where thieves stole three Rembrandts, a Vermeer, a painting by Govaert Flinck and an ancient Chinese beaker. (Jesse Costa/WBUR)
Originally published on October 8, 2018 2:11 pm

In 1990, thirteen pieces of art — worth half a billion dollars — were stolen from the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum in Boston. The unsolved heist remains one of the art world’s most confounding mysteries.

WBUR and The Boston Globe have launched a podcast called “Last Seen” to investigate the heist and why none of the art has been recovered.

Reporters Jack Rodolico (@JackRodolico)and Kelly Horan (@kellyahoranreport in this excerpt from the podcast’s first episode.

