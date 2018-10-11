Kuster and Negron Square Off at AARP Candidate Forum

By 13 minutes ago

Congresswoman Annie Kuster and State Representative Steve Negron with moderator Scott Spradling.
Credit Jason Moon for NHPR

Democratic Congresswoman Annie Kuster and Republican challenger Steve Negron faced off Thursday at an AARP-sponsored event in Concord.

The two candidates for the state’s 2nd Congressional District debated issues including Social Security, Medicaid, and Medicare.

Kuster said she would fight for such programs and she criticized Republican policies she says are putting them at risk.

“I have to say, the only threat to Medicare and Social Security is the tax break for millionaires and billionaires that added $1.5 trillion to the debt.”

Negron argued that Kuster has been in office for six years and has not made those same programs financially sustainable.

On the issue of paid family leave, Negron criticized Kuster for proposing a government-run program that he says would place a burden on small business owners like him.

“You know, I don’t have to have restrictions and a law to tell me what’s in the best interest of my employees. And so I fight people mandating to me as a business owner what I can and can’t do. I think that’s up to the person that’s writing his name on both sides of the check.”

Negron currently represents Nashua as a state representative. Kuster has been in Congress since 2012.

Tags: 
CD2
Steve Negron
Annie Kuster
2018 Elections

Related Content

CD2 Candidate Steve Negron: N.H. Voters Focused on Issues, Not Trump Controversies

By Aug 24, 2018
Dan Tuohy / NHPR

Nationally, some Republicans are expressing worry about how the two major news stories this week - a guilty plea from the President's former lawyer and a guilty verdict in a case involving his former campaign manager - could affect the party's chances in the mid-term election.

State Rep. Steve Negron insists he doesn't share that worry.  

The Republican candidate vying for a primary win in New Hampshire's 2nd Congressional District race contends the legal troubles surrrounding Trump associates have no effect on his campaign.

Kuster to Visit Texas to Get Answers About Detention Center Conditions

By & Jun 21, 2018

President Donald Trump signed an executive order Wednesday ending his administration’s immigration policy to separate children from their parents at the U.S. border.

Congresswoman Annie Kuster is planning to visit McAllen, Texas on Friday, where hundreds of children are being kept in a former warehouse. She spoke with All Things Considered Host Peter Biello about her trip and what’s next for immigration reform.


N.H. Delegation: Mueller Investigation Needs To Continue

By Aug 22, 2018
Via NPR

Members of New Hampshire's Democratic Congressional delegation say the investigation led by Special Counsel Robert Mueller needs to continue without interference following the conviction of President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman and guilty plea from his former personal lawyer.