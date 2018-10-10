Kelly Continues Focus On Paid Family Leave

By 4 hours ago

Credit josh rogers / nhpr

Democratic candidate for Governor Molly Kelly brought her push for creating a state paid family leave program to a Londonderry apple orchard Wednesday.  

Kelly has been talking up paid family leave for weeks. The issue is the subject of her lone general election ad, and to hear the candidate tell it, this near exclusive focus isn't going to change anytime soon.

"I've said it a million times and I'll say it again because I believe it in my core, we have a right to be with the people we care most about when they need us. When you have a newborn, or when your parents are elderly and sick, or when your children are sick, and that's what's important. "

Kelly envisions New Hampshire having a voluntary paid leave program, where employees would opt in. Gov. Chris Sununu say he favors the same approach but worked to kill a voluntary leave bill last year because he questioned its sustainability. Right now five states and the District of Columbia have paid leave laws. All rely on payroll deductions or taxes and require most workers to participate.

Tags: 
Molly Kelly
2018 Elections

Related Content

Sununu Won't Judge Kavanaugh By His Testimony, As Kelly Calls For Sununu To Rescind His Support

By Oct 3, 2018
NHPR Photo

Governor Chris Sununu says he can't judge Brett Kavanaugh's judicial temperament based on Kavanaugh's testimony before the U.S. Senate. 

Sununu signed a letter supporting Kavanaugh's nomination shortly after it was announced. Molly Kelly, his Democratic challenger, was deadset against Kavanaugh from the start. During a visit to a Concord health Clinic, Kelly said that adding Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court puts abortion rights at risk, and Sununu knows it.

Molly Kelly Wins Democratic Nomination For N.H. Governor

By Sep 12, 2018
Michael Moore / The Keene Sentinel

Former state senate Molly Kelly cruised to victory over Steve Marchand Tuesday in the Democratic gubernatorial primary. It was a big win for her, and for the party establishment who threw their support to Kelly from the moment she became a candidate.

Kelly’s margin of victory– she beat Steve Marchand by about 2 to 1 and carried all but a few small towns – was large. And as Kelly addressed supporters in Keene, she said her win should serve as a notice to Chris Sununu.

“Let me send a message to Chris Sununu: Do not underestimate me. I’ve been underestimated before.”

Is Paid Family Leave a Flashpoint in the N.H. Governor's Race?

By & Josh Rogers Sep 19, 2018
Allegra Boverman for NHPR

  We are a week into the general election and if one policy issue can be said to be at the center of the governor’s race, it may be paid family leave. Paid family leave has been a subject of longstanding debate in Concord, but until this year and this election – it’s never been what anyone would consider a political flashpoint. NHPR's Josh Rogers joined All Things Considered host Peter Biello to discuss why the matchup between Molly Kelly and Chris Sununu may make it one.  

Congressional Hopefuls Edwards and Pappas Disagree On (Almost) Everything

By 3 hours ago
Allegra Boverman

 

First Congressional District candidates Eddie Edwards (R) and Chris Pappas (D) met today in the first of five general election debates.

In the forum at NHPR's studios, the two came down on opposite sides of nearly every issue, except for the question of personal identity.

Sierra Club Endorses 104 N.H. Candidates, But Only 3 For State Senate

By Oct 9, 2018
Annie Ropeik / NHPR

New Hampshire’s Sierra Club endorsed more than 100 candidates for state offices Tuesday.

The Sierra Club is endorsing dozens of State House candidates, but only three candidates for state Senate. Only one incumbent senator made the list - Sen. Jay Kahn of Keene. That's partly because a vast majority of sitting senators threw their support earlier this year behind the new Liberty Utilities gas pipeline proposal called Granite Bridge.