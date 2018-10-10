Keene Votes to Delay School Start Times

The Keene School Board voted Tuesday to delay school start times beginning in the fall of 2020.

The move follows similar adjustments in other New Hampshire districts. Research shows later start times are more in line with teenagers’ natural circadian rhythms.

In Keene, a grassroots group of city residents urged the superintendent and board members to consider the change, said Board Chair George Downing.

Keene's High school will see the most significant adjustment, starting after 8:30am, rather than 7:25am.