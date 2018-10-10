Keene Votes to Delay School Start Times

By 3 hours ago

Credit Wikimedia Commons

The Keene School Board voted Tuesday to delay school start times beginning in the fall of 2020.

The move follows similar adjustments in other New Hampshire districts. Research shows later start times are more in line with teenagers’ natural circadian rhythms.

In Keene, a grassroots group of city residents urged the superintendent and board members to consider the change, said Board Chair George Downing. 

Keene's High school will see the most significant adjustment, starting after 8:30am, rather than 7:25am.

Keene
Monadnock Region

At Keene's 'Radically Rural' Summit, A Focus On Fake News

By Sep 27, 2018

Today is the first day of the Radically Rural Summit in Keene, which will bring together hundreds of people working on a variety of issues in rural communities. The two-day summit will take place in venues throughout downtown Keene. One focus of the conference is the impact of "fake news" on rural America, with three sessions on local journalism. The Keene Sentinel is co-hosting the event.

Keene Joins Communities Seeking Payout From Drug Firms for Opioid Abuse

By Apr 12, 2018
AP

Keene is the latest in a string of New Hampshire cities to sue pharmaceutical giants over their alleged role fueling the opioid crisis. Nashua and Manchester have filed similar lawsuits, as have hundreds of communities across the country.

Keene State Invests in All-Steinway Designation, Replacing Its Worn-Out Piano Fleet

By Sep 18, 2018
Britta Greene / NHPR

Keene State College welcomed 18 Steinway pianos Tuesday, replacing old and worn out instruments that had become expensive and difficult to keep up.

The school is now the first college in New Hampshire to have an All-Steinway designation, meaning all of its pianos are manufactured by the prestigious brand.

Going Local: The Monadnock Region Live From Keene State College

By The Exchange Aug 29, 2018
Allegra Boverman for NHPR

The Exchange is exploring the different regions of the state for our summer series, Going Local. For the Monadnock Region, we go to Keene State College to broadcast before a live audience. 

This show originally aired live from Keene State College on Thursday, August 16th, 2018. 

At Keene State College, Freshman 'Clap-In' Signals New Start

By Aug 23, 2018
Rebecca Lavoie for NHPR

The traditional new student "Clap-In" at Keene State College on Wednesday signals the arrival of freshman for the new semester, as well as the start of a new year in which the college continues a two-year reorganization plan.