Keene State Invests in All-Steinway Designation, Replacing Its Worn-Out Piano Fleet

Keene State College welcomed 18 Steinway pianos Tuesday, replacing old and worn out instruments that had become expensive and difficult to keep up.

The school is now the first college in New Hampshire to have an All-Steinway designation, meaning all of its pianos are manufactured by the prestigious brand.

The instruments delivered this week are fresh off the summer concert circuit, provided by Steinway to Tanglewood and other music festivals. They’re on loan to Keene State for the academic months, and in exchange, the college has agreed to purchase equivalent pianos over time.

“It feels pretty amazing to have not only the arrival of the pianos, but also a tangible symbol of support from the college,” said Music Department Chair Heather Gilligan.

Keene State is now looking to raise about a million dollars to purchase and maintain the pianos over time.