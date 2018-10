The New Hampshire Attorney General's office concluded a Nashua police officer shooting of Justin Contreras earlier this year was a legally justified use of deadly force.

Officers responding to a call that Contreras was despondent on June 26 encountered him holding a handgun inside the foyer. Officer James Ciulla fired three shots, hitting Contreras twice.

The investigation by the AG and State Police found that Contreras' firearm was unloaded. No other shots were fired. No one else was injured.