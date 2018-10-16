House Speaker Paul Ryan Endorses Eddie Edwards

Eddie Edwards, the Republican nominee in New Hampshire's 1st Congressional District, picked up a big endorsement Monday.

House Speaker Paul Ryan endorsed Edwards, who's running against Democrat Chris Pappas for the open seat this year.

Ryan said in a statement that Edwards will be "a voice for common-sense policies, smaller and more efficient government, and ideas that expand economic opportunity throughout the Granite State."

Ryan is retiring from office this year, but in the meantime, he's traveling the country to campaign for Republican candidates in swing districts.