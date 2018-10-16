House Speaker Paul Ryan Endorses Eddie Edwards

By 1 hour ago

Eddie Edwards, the GOP nominee in N.H.'s 1st District, picked up the endorsement of House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis.
Credit Allegra Boverman for NHPR

  Eddie Edwards, the Republican nominee in New Hampshire's 1st Congressional District, picked up a big endorsement Monday.

House Speaker Paul Ryan endorsed Edwards, who's running against Democrat Chris Pappas for the open seat this year.

Ryan said in a statement that Edwards will be "a voice for common-sense policies, smaller and more efficient government, and ideas that expand economic opportunity throughout the Granite State."

Ryan is retiring from office this year, but in the meantime, he's traveling the country to campaign for Republican candidates in swing districts.

 

 

Congressional Hopefuls Edwards and Pappas Disagree On (Almost) Everything

By Oct 10, 2018
Allegra Boverman

 

First Congressional District candidates Eddie Edwards (R) and Chris Pappas (D) met today in the first of five general election debates.

In the forum at NHPR's studios, the two came down on opposite sides of nearly every issue, except for the question of personal identity.

Supreme Court Accepts Eversource Appeal on Northern Pass Rejection

By Oct 12, 2018
Dan Tuohy / NHPR

The New Hampshire Supreme Court has accepted Eversource’s appeal of the state’s rejection of its Northern Pass project.

The court has not yet scheduled the oral argument.

From Fixing Roads To Collecting Rent: Why N.H.’s DOT Is Also A Landlord

By Oct 11, 2018
Todd Bookman/NHPR

There’s a duplex in the town of Hudson, set back from the road, surrounded by trees. One half is vacant; Mandy Whitaker lives in the other half. She admits it’s not much to look at.