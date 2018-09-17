Hassan, Shaheen Call For Delay On Kavanaugh Vote

Both of New Hampshire U.S. Senators went on record last week saying they would vote against Brett Kavanaugh.

But the Democrats now say the Senate should hold off on any vote on Kavanaugh's nomination to the U.S. Supreme Court until the Senate can examine the accusation made against him by Christine Blasey Ford.

In a statement, Maggie Hassan says Ford, now a California college professor, has shown great courage in speaking out and that "we must ensure the process treats her with dignity."

In a tweet, Jeanne Shaheen said the allegations made by Ford - who says Kavanaugh held her down, and groped her while trying to remove her clothes during a high school party in the 1980s - need to be "fully examined."

The Senate Judiciary Committee is scheduled to vote on the Kavanaugh nomination Thursday.

In his first public comments on Kavanaugh since the allegation of sexual assault, President Trump praised him as one of the finest people he'd ever known, but told reporters "if it takes a little delay, it takes a little delay."