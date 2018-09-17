Hassan, Shaheen Call For Delay On Kavanaugh Vote

By 4 hours ago

Both of New Hampshire U.S. Senators went on record last week saying they would vote against Brett Kavanaugh.

But the Democrats now say the Senate should hold off on any vote on Kavanaugh's nomination to the U.S. Supreme Court until the Senate can examine the accusation made against him by Christine Blasey Ford.

In a statement, Maggie Hassan says Ford, now a California college professor, has shown great courage in speaking out and that "we must ensure the process treats her with dignity."

In a tweet, Jeanne Shaheen said the allegations made by Ford  - who says Kavanaugh held her down, and groped her while trying to remove her clothes during a high school party in the 1980s - need to be "fully examined."

The Senate Judiciary Committee is scheduled to vote on the Kavanaugh nomination Thursday.

In his first public comments on Kavanaugh since the allegation of sexual assault, President Trump praised him as one of the finest people he'd ever known, but told reporters "if it takes a little delay, it takes a little delay." 

 

Tags: 
brett kavanaugh
NH Politics
Jeanne Shaheen
Maggie Hassan

Kavanaugh And Accuser To Testify Publicly Before Senators Next Week

By 5 hours ago

Updated at 6:26 p.m. ET

Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and the woman accusing him of sexual assault more than three decades ago, Christine Blasey Ford, will both testify publicly before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Sept. 24. The committee was supposed to vote on the nomination this Thursday but faced pressure after Ford went public with her allegation over the weekend.

Ford and Kavanaugh both agreed to testify under oath before the committee.

Both Of N.H.'s Senators Will Vote No On SCOTUS Pick Kavanaugh

By Sep 11, 2018
Allegra Boverman for NHPR

Both of New Hampshire's Democratic U.S. senators said Monday they will vote against Brett Kavanaugh as a U.S. Supreme Court justice.

Shaheen said the nominee is out of step on the scope of a president's executive power, women's right to abortions and pre-existing conditions under the Affordable Care Act.

She also said she's frustrated by the "lack of documentation" produced by Republicans and the nominee's "refusal to answer basic questions about his judicial record and philosophy." She said she believes Republicans are deliberately concealing his record.

Shaheen Concerned About SCOTUS Pick's Views On Whether A Sitting President Can Be Investigated

By & Jul 10, 2018
U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit

President Donald Trump has chosen Judge Brett Kavanaugh to replace retiring U.S. Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy.

Kavanaugh currently serves as a U.S. Circuit Judge on the D.C. Court of Appeals. He’s described as a conservative.

Morning Edition Host Rick Ganley spoke with New Hampshire's Democratic Sen. Jeanne Shaheen about her thoughts on the president's pick.

Kavanaugh Sees Roe V. Wade as Settled Law, Collins Says

By Aug 21, 2018
Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images

 

Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh on Tuesday said he agrees that the Roe v. Wade decision on abortion rights is settled law, according to Sen. Susan Collins, a Republican from Maine who is a key swing vote on his nomination.

Collins held a two-hour meeting with Kavanaugh in her office that she called "very informative."