Governor’s Diversity Council to Hold Listening Session in Keene Tuesday

Governor Sununu's Council on Diversity and Inclusion is asking for input from the public on issues of inequality in the state.

The Council will stop Tuesday evening in Keene, which marks more than half a dozen listening sessions since its formation late last year.

Chair Rogers Johnson says they've collected a lot of data at the events and that there's an increased intensity from the volunteer council members.

"The stories that we have heard throughout the state [are] heart wrenching, troubling and there's an increased determination to make sure that something positive takes place here," Johnson says.

The end goal is to have the stories collected from the public inform recommendations to the governor on how law and policy might be updated to increase equity.

Tuesday (Oct. 23) evening's public listening session goes from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Keene Parks and Recreation Department.