Goldman Sachs Launches Small Business Training Program in N.H.

By 1 hour ago

Ross Gittell, chancellor of the Community College System of New Hampshire, at the launch of '10,000 Small Businesses.'
Credit Sarah Gibson for NHPR

The Goldman Sachs Foundation is launching a program at Manchester Community College to train small business owners.

Ten Thousand Small Businesses, offers a 10-week intensive course and certificate to entrepreneurs, free of cost. 

Goldman Sachs has 14 other sites like this throughout the country.

At the program's launch at Stark Brewing Company on Friday, Goldman Sachs Chief of Staff John Rogers said he wanted to establish a site in New Hampshire because it has a strong community of small businesses:

"The way forward in terms of growth in our nation has at its core small businesses," he said. "So I'm absolutely delighted that we can now prove that theory here in New Hampshire."

Dr. Ross Gittell is the chancellor of the Community College System of New Hampshire.

"Community colleges are at the intersection of economy, education and communities," Gittell said. "And we know communities can only be as strong as the businesses in those communities."

The company expects to offer training at Manchester Community College to about 70 small business owners in 2019.

Tags: 
Community College System of New Hampshire
Ross Gittell
Goldman Sachs
Business

Related Content

Advocates Draft Roadmap for Renewable Energy in N.H.

By Oct 11, 2018
Annie Ropeik / NHPR

A group of New Hampshire legislators and renewable energy advocates issued their response Thursday to the governor’s 10-year energy strategy.

The volunteer coalition wrote plans for how the state can rapidly shrink its carbon footprint—and people’s bills—by investing in energy efficiency, renewable energy and new technologies.

They call it a roadmap to their goal of using renewable power for all of New Hampshire’s electricity by 2040.

State Rep. Lee Oxenham, D-Plainfield, says the state shouldn’t wait to start tackling climate change.

From Fixing Roads To Collecting Rent: Why N.H.’s DOT Is Also A Landlord

By Oct 11, 2018
Todd Bookman/NHPR

There’s a duplex in the town of Hudson, set back from the road, surrounded by trees. One half is vacant; Mandy Whitaker lives in the other half. She admits it’s not much to look at.

Supreme Court Accepts Eversource Appeal on Northern Pass Rejection

By Oct 12, 2018
Dan Tuohy / NHPR

The New Hampshire Supreme Court has accepted Eversource’s appeal of the state’s rejection of its Northern Pass project.

The court has not yet scheduled the oral argument.