Goldman Sachs Launches Small Business Training Program in N.H.

The Goldman Sachs Foundation is launching a program at Manchester Community College to train small business owners.

Ten Thousand Small Businesses, offers a 10-week intensive course and certificate to entrepreneurs, free of cost.

Goldman Sachs has 14 other sites like this throughout the country.

At the program's launch at Stark Brewing Company on Friday, Goldman Sachs Chief of Staff John Rogers said he wanted to establish a site in New Hampshire because it has a strong community of small businesses:

"The way forward in terms of growth in our nation has at its core small businesses," he said. "So I'm absolutely delighted that we can now prove that theory here in New Hampshire."

Dr. Ross Gittell is the chancellor of the Community College System of New Hampshire.

"Community colleges are at the intersection of economy, education and communities," Gittell said. "And we know communities can only be as strong as the businesses in those communities."

The company expects to offer training at Manchester Community College to about 70 small business owners in 2019.