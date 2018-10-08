The Future of Natural Gas in New England & An Update On Massachusetts Gas Explosions

The investigation into the Massachussetts gas explosions is ongoing. But opponents of this energy source are energized, and supporters are on the defense. We look at what the Bay State disaster says about existing regional infrastructure, and how it might affect current pipeline proposals.

GUESTS: 

  • Melissa Birchard - Staff attorney for the Conservation Law Foundation. 
  • Bruce Gellerman - Senior correspondent covering science, business, technology, and the environment for WBUR..
  • Steve Leahy - Vice President, Policy & Analysis for the Northeast Gas Association. 

This conversation broadcasts Tuesday, Oct 9, at 9 a.m. and rebroadcasts at 7 p.m. 

Related Content

Proposed Granite Bridge Pipeline Draws Supporters and Skeptics in Manchester

By Aug 22, 2018
Sarah Gibson for NHPR

Residents of the Manchester area got a chance on Tuesday to ask representatives of Liberty Utilities about its proposed natural gas pipeline, The Granite Bridge.

The 27-mile pipeline would link two existing pipelines in New Hampshire that run north to south. It would be buried along Route 101, between Stratham and Manchester, and would include a large liquefied natural gas storage tank in Epping.

Aging Natural Gas Pipes: How Safe Are Our Cities?

Rescue workers with dogs and thermal units are searching the rubble for victims of a the gas explosion earlier this week in Manhattan, as investigators struggle to pinpoint where the leak came from and try to determine whether it was caused by the city’s aging infrastructure. Eight bodies have been pulled from the debris, but rescue workers have, so far, only cleared about half the site.

Access To Natural Gas: A New Draw For The North Country?

By Chris Jensen Aug 24, 2012

There’s a new effort underway to attract businesses to the North Country with the prospect of cheaper energy.

NHPR’s Chris Jensen has the story.

An economic development group has a new way to encourage businesses to come to Coos.

It is taking advantage of a natural gas pipeline from Canada that crosses the county, says Jon Freeman, the president of the Northern Community Investment Corporation.

“Typically the natural gas will cost about one quarter of the price of oil.”

After Kinder Morgan, What's Next for Natural Gas Pipeline Projects in N.H.?

By The Exchange Apr 26, 2016
Kinder Morgan / http://www.kindermorgan.com/content/docs/TGP_Northeast_Energy_Direct_Fact_Sheet.pdf

The energy company's announcement that it had suspended the controversial three billion dollar proposal prompted celebration among the project's opponents who considered the pipeline dangerous and unnecessary. But others warn that without more infrastructure, energy costs will rise.