A momma bear and her cubs are no longer going to be causing mischief by raiding trash bins and bird feeders near Dartmouth College in New Hampshire.

Officials said the bear nicknamed Mink was captured Friday and hauled north to Coos County, near the Canadian border, where she was released with a tracking collar.

Andy Timmins, bear project leader for the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department, tells the Valley News that he hopes the bear stays put. But, he added, "I'm not sure this is the end of the story."