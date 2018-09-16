Folk Music and Dance Calendar 9.16.18

MUSIC EVENTS

Every Monday

>>>Wild Eagles Blues Jam at the Stone Church ~ Newmarket, NH ~ 7:30pm

~ http://www.stonechurchrocks.com/

>>>Hootenanny at the Salt Hill Pub ~ Hanover, NH ~ 6pm ~ www.salthillpub.com

>>>Bluegrass Jam at McNeill’s Brewery ~ Brattleboro, VT ~ 8:30pm ~

jrbenjamin@gmail.com <mailto:jrbenjamin@gmail.com>

Every Tuesday

>>>Bluegrass Jam at the Stone Church ~ Newmarket, NH ~ 9pm ~ http://www.stonechurchrocks.com/

>>>Celtic Music Jam at Harlow’s Pub ~ Peterborough, NH ~ 7:30pm ~

603-924-6365 ~ http://www.harlowspub.com/

>>>Old Time Country, Gospel & Bluegrass Jam at the Old White Church ~

Ctr. Tuftonboro, NH ~ 6:30pm ~ 603-569-3861

>>>Hoot Night at Wildcat Tavern ~ Jackson Village, NH ~ 7pm ~

http://www.wildcattavern.com/events/hoot-night/

>>>Irish Session at Bagitos Bagel & Burrito Café ~ Montpelier, VT ~ 2pm ~ www.bagitos.com

Every Wednesday

>>>Celtic & Old Timey Music Jam at DelRossi’s ~ Dublin, NH ~ 6pm ~

http://www.delrossis.com/ 603-563-7195

>>>The Squid Jiggers or Dave Rowe at Bull Feeney’s ~ Portland, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-773-7210

>>>Irish Nite at Blue ~ 650 Congress St, Portland, ME 04101 ~ 207-774-4111 http://portcityblue.com/

>>>Hoot Night at the Wildcat Tavern ~ Jackson Village, NH ~ 7pm ~

http://www.wildcattavern.com/events/hoot-night/

>>>Open Mic at River Walk Cafe ~ Nashua NH ~ 7:30 pm ~ http://riverwalknashua.com/

Every Thursday

>>>Live Irish Music(Family Friendly) w/Various Musicians including

Jordan Tirrell-Wysocki and Jim Prendergast at the Stone Church ~

Newmarket, NH ~ 6pm ~

http://www.stonechurchrocks.com/

>>>Bluegrass Jam at Harlow’s Pub ~ Peterborough, NH ~ 8pm ~

603-924-6365 ~ http://www.harlowspub.com/

>>>Traditional Irish Set at the Salt Hill Pub ~ Newport, NH ~ 6pm ~

http://www.salthillpub.com/

Every Friday

>>>Open Mic at Union Coffee House ~ Milford NH ~ 7pm ~ https://www.facebook.com/pg/UnionCoffeeCompany/events/

Every Saturday & Sunday

>>>Open Irish Session at Beara Irish Brewing Company ~ Portsmouth, NH

~ 2-7pm ~ 857-342-8272 ~

http://www.bearairishbrew.com/

First Sunday of each month:

>>>Pub Sing at in Crust Pizza ~ 135 Main Street, Marlbororugh NH ~ 3-5pm ~ http://www.maincrustpizza.net/

Etc. :

Open Mics and Coffeehouses: These are often a good alternative to concerts, For a calendar of this type of event, visit http://openmikes.org/calendar/NH

Monday, September 17, 2018

>>>Jack Silk (Old-timey, Folk, Jug, Blues) at Earth Eagle Brewings ~ Portsmouth NH ~ 6pm ~ http://eartheaglebrewings.com/music/

>>>Tom Pirozzoli at Portsmouth Book and Bar ~ Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ~ http://www.bookandbar.com/events.html

Wednesday, September 19, 2018

>>>Good Morning Bedlam (Featured act of Open Mike at Riverwalk Cafe ~ Nashua NH ~ 9:15pm ~ https://riverwalknashua.com/

>>>Emma Ruth Rendle and Jaye Jayle at Portsmouth Book and Bar ~ Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ~ http://www.bookandbar.com/events.html

Thursday, September 20, 2018

>>>Rodney Crowell (Folk-Country Singer-Songwriter) at Capitol Center for the Performing Arts ~ Concord NH ~ 8pm ~ https://ccanh.com/series/upcomingevents/

>>>Dave Gunning at Red & Shorty's House Concerts ~ Dover NH ~ 8pm ~ http://www.elysiumarts.com/folkclub/ redandshortys@gmail.com 603-767-3305

Friday September 21 through Sunday, September 23, 2018

>>>New Hampshire Highland Games at Loon Mountain Resort ~ Lincoln NH ~ http://nhscot.org/ ~ Performers include: Performers include: Enter the Haggis, Albannach, The Brigadoons, Charlie Zahm, John Carmichael, Fellswater, Little Fire, Elizabeth and Ben Anderson, Syr, The Reel McCoys, Rebel Collective.

Friday, September 21, 2018

>>>John Gorka at the Firehouse Center for the Arts ~ Newburyport, MA ~ 8pm ~ www.firehouse.org

>>>Upstate Rubdown with Honeysuckle at Currier Museum Side Door Series ~ Manchester NH ~ dinner 6pm show 7:15pm ~ peg.gaillard@comcast.net 603.498.8658 http://currier.org/event/sidedoor/ http://www.upstaterubdown.com https://honeysuckleband.bandcamp.com

>>>Jonathan Edwards at One Longfellow ~ Portland, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-761-1757, https://onelongfellowsquare.com

>>>Ryan Montbleau at Tupelo Music Hall ~ 8pm ~ 10 A Street, Derry, NH 03038 ~ http://tupelomusichall.com/ 603-437-5100

>>>Danielle Miraglia (Blues) at Portsmouth Book and Bar ~ Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ~ http://www.bookandbar.com/events.html

>>>Billy Wilder with Rachel Sumner at Riverwalk Cafe ~ Nashua NH ~ 8pm ~ https://riverwalknashua.com/

>>>David Bromberg Quintet at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ Brownfield, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-935-7292, www.stonemountainartscenter.com

Saturday, September 22, 2018

>>>Blackjack Crossing and Humanwine, Mole Hill Theater, 789 Gilsum Mine Road,Alstead; 7 to 11

>>>Green Heron at Equinox Festival ~ Swasey Parkway, Exeter NH ~ [time TBA] ~ http://www.teamexeter.com/team-fall-equinox-fest.html https://www.facebook.com/events/279207719563335/ https://www.facebook.com/greenheronmusic/

>>>Tret Fure (CD Release) at Bull Run ~ Shirley, MA ~ https://tickets.bullrunrestaurant.com/ BryanSawyer@bullrunrestaurant.com 978-425-4311 877-536-7190

>>>Crazy Cowz at Keene Farmers’ Market ~ Gilbo Avenue, Keene NH ~ 9am – 1pm ~ https://www.facebook.com/crazycowz/ http://www.keenefarmersmarket.com/

>>>Magpie at Mount Toby Concerts ~ 194 Long Plain Rd. (Route 63), Leverett, MA 01054 ~ https://mttobyconcerts.wordpress.com/schedule/ http://www.magpiemusic.com/

>>>Henhouse Prowlers at Riverwalk Cafe ~ Nashua NH ~ 8pm ~ https://riverwalknashua.com/

>>>Don McLean at Tupelo Music Hall ~ 8pm ~ 10 A Street, Derry, NH 03038 ~ http://tupelomusichall.com/ 603-437-5100

Sunday, September 23, 2018

>>>Coig (Nova Scotia Celtic) at the Shalin Liu Performance Center ~ Rockport MA ~ 7pm ~ http://rockportmusic.org/jazz-pop-folk-world/

>>>Jonathan Edwards at Bull Run ~ Shirley, MA ~ https://tickets.bullrunrestaurant.com/ BryanSawyer@bullrunrestaurant.com 978-425-4311 877-536-7190

>>>Don Mclean at Tupelo Music Hall ~ 8pm ~ 10 A Street, Derry, NH 03038 ~ http://tupelomusichall.com/ 603-437-5100

>>>Green Heron with Paul Driscoll at Hippy Hollow Recordings (house concert) ~ Greenville NH ~ 5pm ~ https://www.facebook.com/greenheronmusic/

>>>Lui Collins, Jane Yolen, 3 Ravens, Molly Hebert-Wilson at Sweeney Hall, Smith College ~ Northampton MA ~ 8pm ~ http://www.luicollins.com/music/concert_calendar.html

>>>Odds Bodkins (harp, song, poetry, stories “The Fall of the Titans”) at Riverwalk Cafe ~ Nashua NH ~ 8pm ~ https://riverwalknashua.com/

>>>Ed Gerhard at West End Studio Theater ~ 959 Islington St., Portsmouth NH ~ 603-300-2896 603-664-7200

Monday, September 24, 2018

>>>Bob Halperin (Blues) at Earth Eagle Brewings ~ Portsmouth NH ~ 6pm ~ http://eartheaglebrewings.com/music/

>>>Black Umfolosi (Imbube music and dance from South Africa) at Next Stage Arts ~ 15 Kimball Hill, Putney VT ~ 7:30pm ~ http://www.nextstagearts.org http://blacksheepradio.org/WOOL/bulletinboard/4519/black-umfolosi/

Tuesday, September 25, 2018

>>>Nils Lofgren Acoustic Trio at Tupelo Music Hall ~ 8pm ~ 10 A Street, Derry, NH 03038 ~ http://tupelomusichall.com/ 603-437-5100

Wednesday, September 26, 2018

>>>Celtic Thunder X at Capitol Center for the Performing Arts ~ Concord NH ~ 8pm ~ https://ccanh.com/series/upcomingevents/

Thursday, September 27, 2018

>>>Troubadours in the Round at One Longfellow ~ Portland, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-761-1757, https://onelongfellowsquare.com

>>>Lucy Kaplansky at Flying Goose ~ New London, NH ~ 8pm (Reservations required) ~ 603-526-6899 http://www.flyinggoose/com

>>>Dayna Kurtz, Willa Mamet & Paul Miller at Stage 33 Live ~ 33 Bridge St, Bellows Falls, VT ~ 5-8pm ~ http://www.stage33live.com/

>>>Peter Galloway at Portsmouth Book and Bar ~ Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ~ http://www.bookandbar.com/events.html

>>>Birds of Chicago at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ Brownfield, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-935-7292, www.stonemountainartscenter.com

Friday, September 28, 2018

>>>Red Molly at the Shalin Liu Performance Center ~ Rockport MA ~ 8pm ~ http://rockportmusic.org/jazz-pop-folk-world/

>>>Coig (Crissy Crowley and Rachel Davis, Cape Breton Fiddlers) at Upper Valley Music Center ~ 63 Hanover Street, Lebanon NH ~ 5pm ~ http://uvmusic.org/

>>>Vance Gilbert and Ellis Paul at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ Brownfield, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-935-7292, www.stonemountainartscenter.com

Saturday, September 29, 2018

>>>Red Molly at Peterborough Players Theater ~ Peterborough NH ~ 7:30pm ~ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/

>>>Linda Radtke (Vermont History in Song) at Immanuel Episcopal Church ~ 20 Church Street, Bellows Falls VT ~ 7:30pm ~ http://stonechurcharts.org/

>>>Gale Wade Trio at Wardsboro Town Hall Cafe ~ 71 Main St., Wardsboro VT ~ 6:30 ~ http://www.wardsborocurtaincall.net kwkmdavis@yahoo.com 802-896-6810 www.gailwademusic.com

>>>Paul Thorn (Gospel, Roots) at Bull Run ~ Shirley, MA ~ https://tickets.bullrunrestaurant.com/ BryanSawyer@bullrunrestaurant.com 978-425-4311 877-536-7190

>>>Matt Chace at Keene Farmers’ Market ~ Gilbo Avenue, Keene NH ~ 9am – 1pm ~ https://experiencematt.com/ http://www.keenefarmersmarket.com/

>>>Them Coulee Boys with Nat Osborn at Riverwalk Cafe ~ Nashua NH ~ 8pm ~ https://riverwalknashua.com/

>>>Adam Ezra Group at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ Brownfield, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-935-7292, www.stonemountainartscenter.com

Saturday, September 29 through Sunday, 30 [Last Weekend in Sept], 2018

>>>Portsmouth Maritime Festival ~ Portsmouth, New Hampshire ~ http://pmffest.org/ ~ Performers include: Tim Eriksen, David Jones, Great Bay Sailor, A.J. Wright, Craig Edwards, Two Old Friends, Jeff Warner, Ken Schatz, London Julie, The Johnson Girls, Mudhook, Spitzer and Mareva, John Roberts, Gina Dunlap

Sunday, September 30, 2018 through October 7, 2018

>>>Fryeburg Fair ~ Fryeburg, Maine ~ http://fryeburgfair.org ~ Performers include: [TBA] not announced as of July 12.

Monday, October 1, 2018

>>>Carol Cornis (Middle Eastern, Celtic) at Earth Eagle Brewings ~ Portsmouth NH ~ 6pm ~ http://eartheaglebrewings.com/music/

Tuesday, October 2, 2018

>>>The Hardtacks at Wright Museum of World War II ~ Wolfeboro NH NH ~ 7pm ~ http://www.bradfordbogpeople.com/schedule.html https://www.wrightmuseum.org/

Wednesday, October 3, 2018

>>>Slaid Cleaves at One Longfellow ~ Portland, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-761-1757, https://onelongfellowsquare.com

Thursday, October 4, 2018

>>>Marc Cohn at Tupelo Music Hall ~ 8pm ~ 10 A Street, Derry, NH 03038 ~ http://tupelomusichall.com/ 603-437-5100

>>>Josh Ritter at the Cabot ~ Beverly MA ~ 8pm ~ https://www.joshritter.com/#shows

>>>Slaid Cleaves at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ Brownfield, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-935-7292, www.stonemountainartscenter.com

Friday, October 5 through Sunday, October 6, 2018

>>>Milford Pumpkin Festival around the Oval ~ Milford NH ~ http://milfordpumpkinfestival.org/information/ https://www.facebook.com/events/1087074898109991/ ~ Performers [TBA]

Friday, October 5, 2018

>>>Garnet Rogers and Archie Fisher at Peterborough Players ~ Peterborough, NH ~ 7:30pm ~ www.pfmsconcerts.org

>>>Madeleine Peyroux at Tupelo Music Hall ~ 8pm ~ 10 A Street, Derry, NH 03038 ~ http://tupelomusichall.com/ 603-437-5100

>>>Ian Ethan Case (double-neck guitar) at Riverwalk Cafe ~ Nashua NH ~ 8pm ~ https://riverwalknashua.com/

>>>Josh Ritter at the Palace Theater ~ Manchester NH ~ 7:30pm ~ https://www.joshritter.com/#shows

Saturday, October 6, 2018

>>>Antje Duvekot and Rachael Kilgour at One Longfellow ~ Portland, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-761-1757, https://onelongfellowsquare.com

>>>Tom Rush at Tupelo Music Hall ~ 8pm ~ 10 A Street, Derry, NH 03038 ~ http://tupelomusichall.com/ 603-437-5100

>>>High Range at Portsmouth Book and Bar ~ Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ~ http://www.bookandbar.com/events.html

>>>Lori McKenna at The Flying Monkey ~ 39 Main Street, Plymouth, NH 03264 ~ 7:30 pm ~ http://www.flyingmonkeynh.com/live-events/events-calendar.aspx

>>>Josh Ritter at the Waterville Opera House ~ Waterville ME ~ 8pm ~ https://www.joshritter.com/#shows

Sunday, October 7, 2018

>>>Josh Ritter at the Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ~ https://www.joshritter.com/#shows 207-935-7292, www.stonemountainartscenter.com

Tuesday, October 9, 2018

>>>Snatam Kaur (Sacred Chant) at the Colonial Theater ~ Keene NH ~ 7:30pm ~ http://thecolonial.org/event/snatams-light-beloved-tour/

Thursday, October 11, 2018

>>>Antje Duvekot and Zack DuPont at Riverwalk Cafe ~ Nashua NH ~ 8pm ~ https://riverwalknashua.com/

Friday, October 12, 2018

>>>3 Ravens (Lui Collins, Donna Hebert, Max Cohen), Jane Yolen, Molly Hebert-Wilson at Smith College, Sweeny Hall ~ Northampton MA ~ 8pm ~ http://www.the3ravens.com/

Saturday, October 13, 2018

>>>Tommy Emmanuel with special guests Pat Bergeson & Annie Sellick at the Colonial Theater ~ Keene NH ~ 8pm ~ http://thecolonial.org/event/tommy-emmanuel-with-special-guests-pat-bergeson-annie-sellick-2/

>>>Cheryl Wheeler at Jonathan’s ~ Ogunquit ME ~ 8pm ~ https://tickets.jonathansogunquit.com/

>>>Willy J. Laws Band (Blues) at Riverwalk Cafe ~ Nashua NH ~ 8pm ~ https://riverwalknashua.com/

Monday, October 15, 2018

>>>Carol Cornis (Middle Eastern, Celtic) at Earth Eagle Brewings ~ Portsmouth NH ~ 6pm ~ http://eartheaglebrewings.com/music/

Tuesday, October 16, 2018

>>>Martin Barre (of Jethro Tull, Acoustic) at One Longfellow Square ~ Portland ME ~ 8pm ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/

Thursday, October 18, 2018

>>>Mustard’s Retreat at Deb's House Concerts ~ Chesham NH ~ potluck 6pm, concdert 7pm ~ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/deb/debs-chesham-house-concerts 603.827.2905

>>>Kingsley Flood with Driftwood Soldier (roots with heavy beat, not acoustic or folk) at Riverwalk Cafe ~ Nashua NH ~ 8pm ~ https://riverwalknashua.com/

Friday, October 19, 2018

>>>Cris Williamson at Jonathan’s ~ Ogunquit ME ~ 8pm ~ https://tickets.jonathansogunquit.com/

>>>Tony McManus & Julia Toaspern at Red & Shorty's House Concerts ~ Dover NH ~ 8pm ~ http://www.elysiumarts.com/folkclub/ redandshortys@gmail.com 603-767-3305

>>>Eileen Ivers and Universal Roots at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ Brownfield, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-935-7292, www.stonemountainartscenter.com

Saturday, October 20, 2018

>>>Sound an Echo, Rachael Kilgour and Sara Pajunen, folk duo

at Immanuel Episcopal Church ~ 20 Church Street, Bellows Falls VT ~ 7:30pm ~ http://stonechurcharts.org/

>>>Dan Frechette and Laurel Thomsen at Wardsboro Town Hall Cafe ~ 71 Main St., Wardsboro VT ~ 6:30 ~ http://www.wardsborocurtaincall.net kwkmdavis@yahoo.com 802-896-6810

>>>Volkert & The Walking Antiques at Keene Farmers’ Market ~ Gilbo Avenue, Keene NH ~ 9am – 1pm ~ http://www.keenefarmersmarket.com/

>>>Kathy Mattea at the Colonial Theater ~ Keene NH ~ 8pm ~ http://thecolonial.org/event/kathy-mattea-2/

>>>Rod MacDonald at Mount Toby Concerts ~ 194 Long Plain Rd. (Route 63), Leverett, MA 01054 ~ 7:30pm ~ https://mttobyconcerts.wordpress.com/schedule/ http://www.rodmacdonald.net/

>>>Livingston Taylor at Tupelo Music Hall ~ 8pm ~ 10 A Street, Derry, NH 03038 ~ http://tupelomusichall.com/ 603-437-5100

>>>Tony Furtado and Missy Raines at Riverwalk Cafe ~ Nashua NH ~ 8pm ~ https://riverwalknashua.com/

Monday, October 22, 2918

>>>Carol Cornis (Middle Eastern, Celtic) at Earth Eagle Brewings ~ Portsmouth NH ~ 6pm ~ http://eartheaglebrewings.com/music/

Thursday, October 25, 2018

>>>Brooks Williams at Flying Goose ~ New London, NH ~ 8pm (Reservations required) ~ 603-526-6899 http://www.flyinggoose/com

>>>Gordon Lightfoot at the Colonial Theater ~ Keene NH ~ 8pm ~ http://thecolonial.org/ http://thecolonial.org/event/gordon-lightfoot-legend-lives-concert/

Friday, October 26, 2018

>>>Dar Williams at Chocolate Church ~ 804 Washington Street, PO Box 252, Bath, Maine 04530-2617 ~ 7:30pm ~ 207.442.8455 https://www.chocolatechurcharts.org/

>>>Slambovian Circus of Dreams at Tupelo Music Hall ~ 8pm ~ 10 A Street, Derry, NH 03038 ~ http://tupelomusichall.com/ 603-437-5100

Saturday, October 27, 2018

>>>Kota at Keene Farmers’ Market ~ Gilbo Avenue, Keene NH ~ 9am – 1pm ~ https://www.facebook.com/Kota-Music-1879555678984211/ http://www.keenefarmersmarket.com/

>>>Kenny White at Deb's House Concerts ~ Chesham NH ~ potluck 6pm, concert 7pm ~ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/deb/debs-chesham-house-concerts 603.827.2905

>>>Don Campbell Band (Dan Fogelberg covers) at Jonathan’s ~ Ogunquit ME ~ 8pm ~ https://tickets.jonathansogunquit.com/

>>>David Bromberg and Loudon Wainwright III at The Flying Monkey ~ 39 Main Street, Plymouth, NH 03264 ~ 7:30 pm ~ http://www.flyingmonkeynh.com/live-events/events-calendar.aspx

Monday, October 29, 2018

>>>Carol Cornis (Middle Eastern, Celtic) at Earth Eagle Brewings ~ Portsmouth NH ~ 6pm ~ http://eartheaglebrewings.com/music/

Friday, November 2, 2018

>>>The Wood Brothers at the Colonial Theater ~ Keene NH ~ 8pm ~ http://thecolonial.org/event/the-wood-brothers/

>>>Jonathan Edwards at Tupelo Music Hall ~ 8pm ~ 10 A Street, Derry, NH 03038 ~ http://tupelomusichall.com/ 603-437-5100

>>>The Rough and Tumble at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ Brownfield, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-935-7292, www.stonemountainartscenter.com

Saturday, November 3, 2018

>>>Jake Shimabukuro at the Colonial Theater ~ Keene NH ~ 8pm ~ http://thecolonial.org/event/jake-shimabukuro-3/

>>>Bon Debarras (Quebecois folk fusion, dance) at Chocolate Church ~ 804 Washington Street, PO Box 252, Bath, Maine 04530-2617 ~ 7:30pm ~ 207.442.8455 https://www.chocolatechurcharts.org/

>>>Craig & Ben Werth at Red & Shorty's House Concerts ~ Dover NH ~ 8pm ~ http://www.elysiumarts.com/folkclub/ redandshortys@gmail.com 603-767-3305

>>>John Hiatt at The Flying Monkey ~ 39 Main Street, Plymouth, NH 03264 ~ 7:30 pm ~ http://www.flyingmonkeynh.com/live-events/events-calendar.aspx

>>>Chris Smither at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ Brownfield, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-935-7292, www.stonemountainartscenter.com

Wednesday. November 7, 2018

>>>Willy Porter at Flying Goose ~ New London, NH ~ 8pm (Reservations required) ~ 603-526-6899 http://www.flyinggoose/com

Thursday, November 8, 2018

>>>Charlie Daniels Band (Country) at Capitol Center for the Arts ~ Concord NH ~ 7:30pm ~ https://ccanh.com/events/

>>>Willy Porter at Flying Goose ~ New London, NH ~ 8pm (Reservations required) ~ 603-526-6899 http://www.flyinggoose/com

>>>Jesse Colin Young at The Flying Monkey ~ 39 Main Street, Plymouth, NH 03264 ~ 7:30 pm ~ http://www.flyingmonkeynh.com/live-events/events-calendar.aspx

Friday, November 9, 2018

>>>Celtic Extravaganza at Monadnock Center for History and Culture 19 Grove St. ~ PO Box 58 ~ Peterborough, NH 03458 ~ 603-924-3235 https://monadnockcenter.org/

Saturday, November 10, 2018

>>>Green Heron at Neighbor Hood Beer Company ~ Exeter, NH ~ 7pm ~ https://www.facebook.com/greenheronmusic/

>>>Jesse Colin Young at Chocolate Church ~ 804 Washington Street, PO Box 252, Bath, Maine 04530-2617 ~ 7:30pm ~ 207.442.8455 https://www.chocolatechurcharts.org/

>>>Howard Gospel Choir at Stockbridge Theatre at Pinkerton Academy ~ Derry, NH ~ 7pm ~ http://www.stockbridgetheatre.com/ 603-437-5210

>>>Jim Lauderdale at Red & Shorty's House Concerts ~ Dover NH ~ 8pm ~ http://www.elysiumarts.com/folkclub/ redandshortys@gmail.com 603-767-3305

>>>Stephen Marley (Acoustic Reggae) at The Flying Monkey ~ 39 Main Street, Plymouth, NH 03264 ~ 7:30 pm ~ http://www.flyingmonkeynh.com/live-events/events-calendar.aspx

Sunday, November 11, 2018

>>>Noel Paul Stookey at Jonathan’s ~ Ogunquit ME ~ 8pm ~ https://tickets.jonathansogunquit.com/

Thursday, November 15, 2018

>>>PettyGrass with the Hillbenders (Bluegrass fusion) at Capitol Center for the Arts ~ Concord NH ~ 8pm ~ https://ccanh.com/events/

>>>Shawn Mullins at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ Brownfield, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-935-7292, www.stonemountainartscenter.com

Friday, November 16, 2018

>>>Adam Ezra Group at Currier Museum Side Door Series ~ Manchester NH ~ dinner 6pm show 7:15pm ~ peg.gaillard@comcast.net 603.498.8658 http://currier.org/event/sidedoor/ https://www.adamezra.com

>>>The Wailers (Reggae) at the Colonial Theater ~ Keene NH ~ 8pm ~ http://thecolonial.org/ http://thecolonial.org/event/the-wailers/

Saturday, November 17, 2018

>>>Matt Wattroba and Robert Jones at Mount Toby Concerts ~ 194 Long Plain Rd. (Route 63), Leverett, MA 01054 ~ 7:30pm ~ https://mttobyconcerts.wordpress.com/schedule/ https://www.mattwatroba.net/with-robert-jones

>>>Slambovian Circus of Dreams at Chocolate Church ~ 804 Washington Street, PO Box 252, Bath, Maine 04530-2617 ~ 7:30pm ~ 207.442.8455 https://www.chocolatechurcharts.org/

>>>Driftwood at Riverwalk Cafe ~ Nashua NH ~ 8pm ~ https://riverwalknashua.com/

>>>Barnstar at Bass Hall ~ Peterborough NH ~ 7:30pm ~ http://pfmsconcerts.org/concert/barnstar-0 http://www.wearebarnstar.com/bio/

>>>Paula Cole at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ Brownfield, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-935-7292, www.stonemountainartscenter.com

Friday, November 23, 2018

>>>Jay Ungar and Molly Mason Family Band at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ Brownfield, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-935-7292, www.stonemountainartscenter.com

Saturday, November 24, 2018

>>>Hot Tuna Acoustic at Tupelo Music Hall ~ 8pm ~ 10 A Street, Derry, NH 03038 ~ http://tupelomusichall.com/ 603-437-5100

Sunday, November 25, 2018

>>>Soweto Gospel Choir at Capitol Center for the Performing Arts ~ Concord NH ~ 8pm ~ https://ccanh.com/series/upcomingevents/

Thursday, November 29, 2018

>>>Garnet Rogers with Rachael Kilgour at Red & Shorty's House Concerts ~ Dover NH ~ 8pm ~ http://www.elysiumarts.com/folkclub/ redandshortys@gmail.com 603-767-3305

>>>David Mallett at Flying Goose ~ New London, NH ~ 8pm (Reservations required) ~ 603-526-6899 http://www.flyinggoose/com

Friday, November 30, 2018

>>>Lui Collins at Hammond Hall ~ 427 Main street, Winter Harbor ME ~ 7pm ~ 207-963-2569 or www.schoodicartsforall.org http://www.luicollins.com/

>>>Campbell Brothers Sacred Steel (Gospel) at Chocolate Church ~ 804 Washington Street, PO Box 252, Bath, Maine 04530-2617 ~ 7:30pm ~ 207.442.8455 https://www.chocolatechurcharts.org/

>>>Carbon Leaf at Tupelo Music Hall ~ 8pm ~ 10 A Street, Derry, NH 03038 ~ http://tupelomusichall.com/ 603-437-5100

>>>Devonsquare (Farewell Concert) at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ Brownfield, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-935-7292, www.stonemountainartscenter.com

Saturday, December 1, 2018

>>>The Hardtacks at Rindge Historical Society (for 250th anniversary) ~ Rindge NH ~ 7pm ~ http://www.bradfordbogpeople.com/schedule.html

>>>Lui Collins House Concert at [TBA] ~ Portland ME ~ http://www.luicollins.com/

>>>Devonsquare (Farewell Concert) at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ Brownfield, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-935-7292, www.stonemountainartscenter.com

Sunday, December 2, 2018

>>>Coig Celtic Christmas at Chocolate Church ~ 804 Washington Street, PO Box 252, Bath, Maine 04530-2617 ~ 7:30pm ~ 207.442.8455 https://www.chocolatechurcharts.org/

Thursday, December 6, 2018

>>>Lula Wiles at Flying Goose ~ New London, NH ~ 8pm (Reservations required) ~ 603-526-6899 http://www.flyinggoose/com

Friday, December 7, 2018

>>>Cherish the Ladies Celtic Christmas at Colonial Theater ~ Keene NH ~ http://thecolonial.org/ http://thecolonial.org/event/cherish-the-ladies-celtic-christmas-2/

>>>Carol Noonan and Dana Cunningham at the White Church ~ Eaton NH (purchase tickets via Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, ME) ~ 8pm ~ 207-935-7292, www.stonemountainartscenter.com

Saturday, December 8, 2018

>>>Carol Noonan and Dana Cunningham at the White Church ~ Eaton NH (purchase tickets via Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, ME) ~ 8pm ~ 207-935-7292, www.stonemountainartscenter.com

Sunday, December 9, 2018

>>>Livingston Taylor’s Christmas Show at Chocolate Church ~ 804 Washington Street, PO Box 252, Bath, Maine 04530-2617 ~ 7:30pm ~ 207.442.8455 https://www.chocolatechurcharts.org/

Monday, December 17, 2018

>>>Sing! It’s Christmas (Community Sing-along) at Chocolate Church ~ 804 Washington Street, PO Box 252, Bath, Maine 04530-2617 ~ 7pm ~ 207.442.8455 https://www.chocolatechurcharts.org/

Wednesday, December 19, 2018

>>>Harvey Reid at Flying Goose ~ New London, NH ~ 8pm (Reservations required) ~ 603-526-6899 http://www.flyinggoose/com

Thursday, December 20, 2018

>>>Green Heron at Sea Dog Brewing Company ~ Exeter, NH ~ 7pm ~ https://www.facebook.com/greenheronmusic/

>>>Harvey Reid at Flying Goose ~ New London, NH ~ 8pm (Reservations required) ~ 603-526-6899 http://www.flyinggoose/com

Friday, Jamuary 4, 2019

>>>Michael Cleveland and Flamekeeper (Bluegrass) at Stockbridge Theatre at Pinkerton Academy ~ Derry, NH ~ 7pm ~ http://www.stockbridgetheatre.com/ 603-437-5210

Friday, January 18, 2019

>>>Lula Wiles at Currier Museum Side Door Series ~ Manchester NH ~ dinner 6pm show 7:15pm ~ peg.gaillard@comcast.net 603.498.8658 http://currier.org/event/sidedoor/ http://www.lulawiles.com

>>>Susan Werner at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ Brownfield, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-935-7292, www.stonemountainartscenter.com

Saturday, January 19, 2019

>>>Windborne at Mount Toby Concerts ~ 194 Long Plain Rd. (Route 63), Leverett, MA 01054 ~ 7:30pm ~ https://mttobyconcerts.wordpress.com/schedule/ http://www.windbornesingers.com/

Friday, January 25, 2019

>>>Roomful of Blues at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ Brownfield, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-935-7292, www.stonemountainartscenter.com

Saturday, February 2, 2019

>>>The Gibson Brothers at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ Brownfield, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-935-7292, www.stonemountainartscenter.com

Friday, February 8, 2019

>>>We Banjo 3 at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ Brownfield, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-935-7292, www.stonemountainartscenter.com

Monday, March 4, 2019

>>>Goitse (Irish Traditional) at Stockbridge Theatre at Pinkerton Academy ~ Derry, NH ~ 7pm ~ http://www.stockbridgetheatre.com/ 603-437-5210

Saturday, March 7, 2019

>>>John McCutcheon at Mount Toby Concerts ~ 194 Long Plain Rd. (Route 63), Leverett, MA 01054 ~ 7:30pm ~ https://mttobyconcerts.wordpress.com/schedule/ http://www.folkmusic.com/

Friday, March 8, 2019

>>>Heron Valley (Celtic) at Chocolate Church ~ 804 Washington Street, PO Box 252, Bath, Maine 04530-2617 ~ 7:30pm ~ 207.442.8455 https://www.chocolatechurcharts.org/

Thursday, March 14, 2019

>>>Natalie MacMaster and Donnell Leahy at Capitol Center for the Performing Arts ~ Concord NH ~ 7:30pm ~ https://ccanh.com/series/upcomingevents/

>>>Dar Williams at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ Brownfield, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-935-7292, www.stonemountainartscenter.com

Friday, March 15, 2019

>>>Berklee College Showcase at Currier Museum Side Door Series ~ Manchester NH ~ dinner 6pm show 7:15pm ~ peg.gaillard@comcast.net 603.498.8658 http://currier.org/event/sidedoor/

>>>Kat Edmondson at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ Brownfield, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-935-7292, www.stonemountainartscenter.com

Friday, March 22, 2019

>>>Guy Davis & Patty Larkin at Chocolate Church ~ 804 Washington Street, PO Box 252, Bath, Maine 04530-2617 ~ 7:30pm ~ 207.442.8455 https://www.chocolatechurcharts.org/

>>>Don Flemons (formerly of Carolina Chocolate Drops) at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ Brownfield, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-935-7292, www.stonemountainartscenter.com

Saturday, March 30, 2019

>>>Dreamers’ Circus (Danish Folk) at Stockbridge Theatre at Pinkerton Academy ~ Derry, NH ~ 7pm ~ http://www.stockbridgetheatre.com/ 603-437-5210

>>>Low Lily and Mile Twelve at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ Brownfield, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-935-7292, www.stonemountainartscenter.com

Saturday, April 6, 2019

>>>Alasdair Fraser and Natalie Haas at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ Brownfield, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-935-7292, www.stonemountainartscenter.com

Tuesday, April 9, 2019

>>>Bela Fleck and Abigail Washburn at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ Brownfield, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-935-7292, www.stonemountainartscenter.com

Friday, April 12, 2019

>>>Tom Rush with Matt Nakoa at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ Brownfield, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-935-7292, www.stonemountainartscenter.com

Saturday, April 201, 2019

>>>The Quebe Sisters at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ Brownfield, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-935-7292, www.stonemountainartscenter.com

Friday, May 10, 2019

>>>Castro at Currier Museum Side Door Series ~ Manchester NH ~ dinner 6pm show 7:15pm ~ peg.gaillard@comcast.net 603.498.8658 http://currier.org/event/sidedoor/ http://www.castroofficial.com

Friday, May 17, 2019

>>>Ruth Moody Band (of the Wailin’ Jennys) at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ Brownfield, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-935-7292, www.stonemountainartscenter.com

Saturday, May 18, 2019

>>>Maria Dunn at Mount Toby Concerts ~ 194 Long Plain Rd. (Route 63), Leverett, MA 01054 ~ 7:30pm ~ https://mttobyconcerts.wordpress.com/schedule/ http://mariadunn.com/

>>>Jarlath Henderson at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ Brownfield, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-935-7292, www.stonemountainartscenter.com

>>>Schooner Fare at Chocolate Church ~ 804 Washington Street, PO Box 252, Bath, Maine 04530-2617 ~ 7:30pm ~ 207.442.8455 https://www.chocolatechurcharts.org/

Sunday, May 19, 2019

>>>Three Women and the Truth (Alt-Folk Super-Group) at Chocolate Church ~ 804 Washington Street, PO Box 252, Bath, Maine 04530-2617 ~ 7:30pm ~ 207.442.8455 https://www.chocolatechurcharts.org/

Saturday, May 25, 2019

>>>Judy Collins at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ Brownfield, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-935-7292, www.stonemountainartscenter.com

Thursday, May 30, 2019

>>>Matt Nakoa at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ Brownfield, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-935-7292, www.stonemountainartscenter.com

Dances

Note: Most dance locations require clean soft-soled shoes and do not

allow street shoes. Partners not required.

Comprehensive calendar of regularly-scheduled Community Dances: http://www.nh.gov/folklife/learning-center/traditions/live-free-dance.htm

Another place to find out about dances and dancing (including last-minute cancellations, etc.) http://www.thedancegypsy.com/

>>>FYI: Dance events in May, 2017 and later are listed on this Google Calendar:

http://tinyurl.com/nhpr-dance-cal

Every Monday

>>>Contra dance w/ various Callers & Musicians at the Town Hall,

Nelson, NH, 8PM, 603-827-3044 or www.monadnockfolk.org

http://www.monadnockfolk.org/

>>>Clogging at Dance In Motion Dance Studio ~ Randolph, Vt. ~ 6:45

PM, workshop 6:00 PM ~ 802-522-2935, Greenmtnclogger@aol.com

Every Wednesday

>>>Scottish Country Dance /w Loren Wright leading at The Church of the

Good Shepherd ~ Nashua, NH ~ 7:00 PM ~ 603-891-2331 or

nashuascd@comcast.net <mailto:nashuascd@comcast.net>

>>>Scottish Country Dance /w Bernard McGrath leading at The

Westminster Center School ~ Westminster, Vt ~ 7:30 PM ~ 603-352-9371 or

802-463-3078

>>>Contradance at the Richard W. Black Center, Hanover, NH, 7 PM,

781-385-1480

>>>Scottish Country Dance /w John Bartholomew leading, Bill Tobin and Gary Apfel

at The Town Hall ~ Fairlee, Vt. ~ 7:00 PM ~ 603-353-4647 or

GaryApfel@MyBluelight.com ~ (Not in July, August)

>>>Line Dancing at the Gilford Public Library ~ Gilford, NH ~ 9am ~

603-524-6042

Every Friday

>>>Scottish Country Dance at The Community Parish House ~ Greenland,

NH ~ 8:00 PM ~ 603-773-9795 or ljstravel@attibi.com

>>>Set Dancing Lessons & Practice Dance at the Durham Universalist

Church ~ Durham, NH ~ 7pm ~ 603-749-1038, www.seacoastsetdancers.org

http://www.seacoastsetdancers.org/ Thru Dec 4

Every Saturday

>>>Contra Square Dance at the Tamworth Townhouse ~ Tamworth, NH ~ 8

PM ~ July & August ~ 603-323-8023 (not in Winter)

Every Sunday

>>>Circle Dance at Neskaya ~ Franconia, NH ~ 3:30pm ~ www.neskaya.com

http://www.neskaya.com/ 603-823-5828

>>>Line Dancing at the Starr King Unitarian Meeting House ~ Plymouth,

NH ~ 4pm ~ 603-536-1179

Monday, September 17, 2018

>>>Clogging at the Dance in Motion Dance Studio ~ Randolph, Vt. ~ 6:45 PM, workshop 6:00 PM ~ 802-522-2935, Greenmtnclogger@aol.com

>>>Contra dance w/various Callers & Musicians at the Town Hall ~ Nelson, NH ~ 8PM, 603-827-3044 or www.monadnockfolk.org

Wednesday, September 19, 2018

>>>Line Dancing at the Gilford Public Library ~ Gilford, NH ~ 9am ~ 603-524-6042

>>>Contradance at the Richard W. Black Center ~ Hanover, NH ~ 6:45 PM, 781-385- 1480

>>>Scottish Country Dance /w Loren Wright leading at The Church of the Good Shepherd ~ Nashua, NH ~ 7:00 PM ~ 603-891-2331 or nashuascd@comcast.net

>>>Scottish Country Dance /w John Bartholomew leading, Bill Tobin and Gary Apfel at The Town Hall ~ Fairlee, Vt. ~ 7:00 PM ~ 603-353-4647 or GaryApfel@MyBluelight.com

>>>Scottish Country Dance /w Bernard McGrath leading at The Westminster Center School ~ Westminster, Vt ~ 7:30 PM ~ 603-352-9371 or 802-463-3078 kjh@sover.net

Friday, September 21, 2018

>>>Contra w/ Chip Hedler, David Carpenter & David van Houten at the Town Hall ~ Franconia, NH ~ www.thedancegypsy.com

>>>Contradance at the Town Hall ~ Warner, NH ~ 7:30PM ~ 603-456-3098

>>>Scottish Dance /w Bill Tobin leading at The Town Hall ~ Lancaster, NH ~ 7:30 PM ~ 802-751-7671 or 1btobin@together.net

>>>Contradance at Grace Episcopal Church ~ Manchester, NH ~ 8pm ~

www.wordworthy2.org/

>>>Mill City Contradance at the Waumbec Mill ~ Manchester, NH ~ Beginners workshop 7:30Pm, dance, 8PM ~ 603-595-4484 or plizotte@rivier.edu

>>>Scottish Country Dance at The Community Parish House ~ Greenland, NH ~ 8:00 PM ~ 603-773-9795 or ljstravel@attibi.com

Saturday, September 22, 2018

>>>Contradance for GALA (Global Awareness Local Action) at the Town Hall ~ Wolfeboro, NH ~ 7pm ~ 603-539-6460 www.galacommunity.org

>>>Contradance w/ Atlantic Crossing, Caller Dana Dwinell-Yardley ~Tracy Hall, Norwich, VT ~ 8 PM, (All Dances are taught, beginners welcome clean, soft-soled shoes required ~ 802-785- 4607 or rbarrows@cs.dartmouth.edu Not July or August. Please note: the admission fees have been changed, and apply to all dances for the 2018-9 year: $12; $8 for students; under 16 free. (We strive to pay fair fees to the callers and musicians who travel and practice to create this lively, live music for us.)

>>>Contradance at the Guiding Star Grange ~ Greenfield, MA ~ 8pm ~ 413-369-4369, www.guidingstargrange.org

Sunday, September 23, 2018

>>>Circle Dance at Neskaya ~ Franconia, NH ~ 3:30pm ~ www.neskaya.com 603-823- 5828

>>>Line Dancing at the Starr King Unitarian Meeting House ~ Plymouth, NH ~ 4pm ~ 603-536-1179

>>>Contradance at the Stone Church ~ Brattleboro, VT ~ 7:30pm ~ www.brattcontra.org 802-257-9234

Monday, September 24, 2018

>>>Clogging at the Dance in Motion Dance Studio ~ Randolph, Vt. ~ 6:45 PM,

workshop 6:00 PM ~ 802-522-2935, Greenmtnclogger@aol.com

>>>Contra dance w/various Callers & Musicians at the Town Hall ~ Nelson, NH ~ 8PM ~ 603-827-3044 www.monadnockfolk.org

Wednesday, September 26, 2018

>>>Contradance at the Richard W. Black Center ~ Hanover, NH ~ 6:45 PM, 781-385- 1480

>>>Scottish Country Dance /w Loren Wright leading at The Church of the Good Shepherd ~ Nashua, NH ~ 7:00 PM ~ 603-891-2331 or nashuascd@comcast.net

>>>Scottish Country Dance /w John Bartholomew leading, Bill Tobin and Gary Apfel at The Town Hall ~ Fairlee, Vt. ~ 7:00 PM ~ 603-353-4647 or GaryApfel@MyBluelight.com

>>>Scottish Country Dance /w Bernard McGrath leading at The Westminster Center School ~ Westminster, Vt ~ 7:30 PM ~ 603-352-9371 or 802-463-3078 kjh@sover.net

Thursday, September 27, 2018

>>>Circle Dancing at the Milford Unitarian Church ~ Milford NH ~ 7:30 pm ~ Every dance is taught and beginners are welcome. No partners needed. Contact is Mary Kuhn and her phone number is 603-487-2732. Email maryfloyd@mfire.com

Friday, September 28, 2018

>>>Sacred Circle Dance at the Portsmouth Center for Yoga & the Arts ~ Portsmouth, NH ~ 7 PM ~ amyla44@juno.com 603-664-2796

>>>Scottish Country Dance at The Unitarian Church ~ Keene, NH ~ 7:30 PM ~ 603- 352-3237 or tantrim@keene.edu

>>>Scottish Dance /w Bill Tobin leading at The Town Hall ~ Lancaster, NH ~ 7:30 PM ~ 802-751-7671 or 1btobin@together.net

>>>Contradance w/ Frank Woodward, Rich Hart & The Milford Musicians at the Town Hall ~ Milford, NH ~ 8pm ~ 603-487-2480

>>>Mad Robin Contradance at the First Congregational Church ~ Burlington, VT ~ 8pm ~ www.madrobincallers.org www.thedancegypsy.com

>>> Scottish Country Dance at The Community Parish House ~ Greenland, NH ~ 8:00 PM ~ 603-773-9795 or ljstravel@attibi.com

Saturday, September 29, 2018

>>>Newmarket Contra Dance at the Newmarket Millspace ~ Newmarket, NH ~ 8pm ~ 603-463-0451 http://www.newmarketcontra.com

>>>Contradance at the Town Hall ~ Warner, NH ~ Beginners Class: 7:30 PM, Dance: 8pm

Sunday, September 30, 2018

>>>Circle Dance at Neskaya ~ Franconia, NH ~ 3:30pm ~ www.neskaya.com 603-823- 5828

>>>Line Dancing at the Starr King Unitarian Meeting House ~ Plymouth, NH ~ 4pm ~ 603-536-1179