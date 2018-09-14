Fisher Cats Complete Series Sweep, Win Minor League Title

By Sep 14, 2018

The Fisher Cats celebrated their 2018 Eastern League Championship last night in Manchester.
Credit Todd Bookman/NHPR

For the first time since 2011, the New Hampshire Fisher Cats are champions of minor league baseball’s Double-A Eastern League.

After taking the first two games of the best-of-five series on the road against the Akron RubberDucks, the Fisher Cats completed the sweep in front of the home crowd in Manchester on Friday night, winning 8-5.

The Fisher Cat’s jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the second on a double by the catcher Patrick Cantwell. The team scored again in the third, fourth, fifth, and sixth innings.

The game ended with an infield ground out, and then a dogpile at the mound as the Fisher Cats celebrated their third title in the franchise’s 15-year history.

“Unbelievable, can’t say enough about the team, the staff, the fans, the front office,” said first year Manager John Schneider after the game. “You don’t get to do this too often, so this is really, really cool, and something you don’t take for granted.”

The Fisher Cats were led this year by three sons of former Major Leaguers: Cavan Biggio, Bo Bichette and Vladimir Guerrero, Jr, who was promoted to Toronto’s Triple-A team in Buffalo in late July.

Losing Vlad Jr.’s big bat didn’t hurt the Fisher Cats down the stretch, as they finished second in their division. In the playoffs, they didn’t lose a game, sweeping the Trenton Thunder and then the RubberDucks.

new hampshire fisher cats
Baseball
Sports
Manchester

"Born To Hit": Fisher Cats Star Guerrero Jr. Is A Major Force In The Minor Leagues

By May 31, 2018
Todd Bookman/NHPR

One of the most hyped young baseball players in the country right now happens to have a Fisher Cat on his uniform.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr., the son of soon-to-be Hall of Famer Vlad Sr., is playing third base for the minor league New Hampshire Fisher Cats this season.

He’s generating national attention, and a buzz around the Manchester ballpark.

Even casual baseball fans have probably heard about Guerrero Jr. by now. The 19-year old hits baseballs, and he hits them hard.

For N.H. Minor Leaguer, Chasing Dream Means Long Road Trips, Personal Sacrifices

By & Apr 15, 2016
Michael Brindley/NHPR

For minor league baseball players working toward making it to the big leagues, life isn’t always so glamorous.

Jon Berti is a 26-year-old second baseman for the New Hampshire Fisher Cats and is one of many players chasing that dream.

Berti has been with the Toronto Blue Jays organization since being drafted in 2011. He’s played everywhere from Vancouver, to Lansing, Mich., to Dunedin, Fla.

He’s been with New Hampshire since 2014, though spent some time with the Blue Jays’ triple-A affiliate Buffalo last season.

Fisher Cats Announcer Makes It To Big Leagues With San Diego Padres

By Apr 29, 2014
twitter.com/AlexJamesRadio

New Hampshire Fisher Cats public address announcer Alex Miniak has been called up to the big leagues.