Eversource Restores Power to 45K After Wind Storm

Eversource reports restoring electricity to more than 45,000 customers who lost power during Monday night's wind storm.

The state's largest utility says another wind storm is in the forecast for Wednesday afternoon.

Eversource urged Granite Staters to prepare for the possibility of outages, now and with the winter season approaching.

Storm preparedness kits and recommendations are available at ReadyNH.gov.

After a windy night, thousands of homes and businesses are starting the day without power across New Hampshire.

The National Weather Service says wind speeds of more than 40 mph were recorded in multiple locations Monday night.

As of Tuesday morning, the state's largest utility, Eversource, was working to restore power to about 1,500 customers by 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The New Hampshire Electric Co-op had about 2,100 homes and businesses in the dark, while Unitil had about 200 outages. NHEC reported fewer than 1,000 at 9:30 a.m.