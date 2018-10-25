Related Program: 
Morning Edition

Edwards Wants Wall Across Southern Border, Says ICE Needs More Oversight

By & 1 hour ago

Credit NHPR

Eddie Edwards, the Republican nominee in New Hampshire's 1st Congressional District, says he supports enforcement of stricter borders, including building a wall along the border with Mexico. But the former law enforcement officer says he's concerned with the lack of oversight for federal agencies like ICE, the U.S. Immigration & Customs Enforcement.

Morning Edition Host Rick Ganley spoke with Edwards about foreign relations and trade. Morning Edition is speaking with all congressional candidates this week.


(Editor's note: this transcript has been edited lightly for clarity.)

Now you have said in the past that you are supportive of President Trump's effort to build a wall on the southern border. You are in favor of stricter immigration standards in general. What specifically would you like to see?

Well, what I've said in terms of immigration standards -- first of all, we have a right to secure the border. I mean, that's something that every nation does, and I think here in America we use this as a wedge issue to drive us apart. And this is something that the entire country should be unified on. So I think when it comes to our immigration system to suggest that somehow the country is not welcoming, I think is disingenuous. We're a very welcoming nation but you can't come here illegally. So we have to make sure we secure the border. I think that's fair to those who are seeking to come here. And it's also fair to the American worker.

New Hampshire has seen an increase in the presence of federal and ICE officials with regular check points along I-93 and some popular tourist areas, I'm thinking especially in Lincoln, over the summer and holiday weekends. Do you believe those checkpoints are effective? Are they a good use of resources?

Well, I think if we're securing our border right, that's what ICE is there for to secure our border. So they're doing border enforcement [and] border security. It makes good sense to me. What doesn't make good sense to me is the amount of authority they have to write their own rules and determine how that enforcement should be done and carried out. That's more of a challenge. That's more of a problem for me.

Eddie Edwards of Dover, the GOP nominee in the 1st Congressional District, is a past chief of law enforcement for the N.H. State Liquor Commission. He's shown here during the NHPR forum earlier this month.
Credit Allegra Boverman for NHPR

Because they're independent of state rule?

Not just that. I'm troubled by any authority given to administrative agencies to write their own rules, and enforce those rules and judge those rules. That's what's more troubling to me, because as you know in 1946 I believe, Congress transferred a lot of its rule making authority to administrative agencies and that's what you see here. A more challenging a standpoint is that I think they made the self determination that the border stands 100 miles away from the border. That's more concerning. That's something that elected officials should be engaged in on behalf of their citizens, their constituents. So the notion that a federal agency, and I'm very supportive of our law enforcement and I'm very supportive of securing on border. I'm very supportive ice, but also I'm supportive of the structure of government. And when it comes to rulemaking and laws being crafted, that should be done by the legislature, not by administrative agency.

Let's turn our attention if we could to trade for a minute. The Trump administration worked with Canada and Mexico to revise NAFTA. It's been renamed the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement. Some are arguing it doesn't really change all that much. There has been some movement with the dairy industry here in America being able to sell into Canada now. What's your take on that?

Well, I think when we see the full details of this agreement, then I'll be in a better position to make that assessment. But the fact that this deal was renegotiated and Canada resisted it, tells me a great deal of changes occurred. I know that's how people are categorizing it and now that not a lot has changed. But I think the fact that we got a deal on the table and people thought we wouldn't be able to renegotiate NAFTA. We wouldn't be able to do this. But that's more of the partisan bickering that goes on in D.C., as opposed to the overall approach here. The overall approach is to make sure that America's being treated fairly in our trade deals, and I think you saw that with the EU. I think you saw that with NAFTA, and I think ultimately we'll see that with China.

Well, you've brought up China. That's interesting because some businesses here in the Granite State say, look you know this is costing us money. The president's position has been, look there might be some short term pain here, but this is for fairness in the long term. What's your feeling on it?

Sure, you know one of the pleasures I've had campaigning since April 2017 is the ability to meet so many different wonderful people. And I met a number of manufacturers in our state, business folks in our state who are concerned about this. And many of them have also said, to me though, at least in conversations I've had, that they're willing to give the president some level of forbearance here because they understand the ultimate goal here is to make sure that we have balance and we're been treated fairly in some of these trade deals.

"And if Saudi Arabia was directly involved, they had knowledge of it, they coordinated in this and this stuff, then we should be holding them accountable," Edwards says.

How much leeway do you think they're willing to give?

Well I think according to some of these folks, they understand the long term ramifications rather in the short term outcomes. They're looking at this down the road because some of these businesses are fourth, third generation businesses. So they understand the dynamics that are taking place, because they understand in business you're looking at the long term viability of your industry.

I want to talk to you about possible sanctions with Saudi Arabia since the alleged murder of Jamal Khoshoggi by the Saudi government. There have been talks from Congress, and others of course, about U.S. sanctions against Saudi Arabia. Would you support sanctions? 

Well, I think one of the first things you learn as a law enforcement officer. You've got to gather all the facts before you make a decision. You have to. It's critical. And so I think right now we should let the fact gathers gather the facts. What we do know is that it was a very heinous murder committed, and we should be addressing that and investigating it to determine who actually carried out this murder, making sure they're held accountable, making sure they're brought forward. And if Saudi Arabia was directly involved, they had knowledge of it, they coordinated in this and this stuff, then we should be holding them accountable.

Tags: 
Eddie Edwards
Foreign Policy
2018 Elections

Related Content

Edwards, Pappas Face Off in First Congressional Debate

By & Oct 10, 2018
Allegra Boverman for NHPR

First Congressional District candidates Eddie Edwards and Chris Pappas faced off at New Hampshire Public Radio today for their first, live debate of the general election. Edwards, a Republican from Dover, is a former chief of law enforcement for the state Liquor Commission. Pappas, a Democrat from Manchester, is a restaurateur and current Executive Councilor for District 4.

NHPR's Lauren Chooljian, one of the debate moderators, joined All Things Considered host Peter Biello to discuss how the debate went.

At Manchester CD1 Debate, Pappas and Edwards Talk Business...And T-Shirts

By 20 hours ago
Sarah Gibson for NHPR

 

1st Congressional District candidates Eddie Edwards and Chris Pappas met on Wednesday morning at a debate hosted by the Manchester Chamber of Commerce debate.

Edwards Walking 'Dangerous Wire' in Congressional Campaign, Thanks to Trump

By Oct 24, 2018
Lauren Chooljian / NHPR

Denise Bowdidge would like it to be known that she is a big fan of President Donald Trump.

 

“He’s not afraid, he’s a man of strength and encouragement and hope for people for the future,” she told an NHPR reporter one August afternoon.

Those same feelings propelled her to drive across the 1st Congressional District, from her home in Bedford, to Portsmouth, where Trump’s personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, was in town to endorse Republican Eddie Edwards.

At the time, Edwards was locked in a heated primary battle with opponent Andy Sanborn, and he was courting Trump supporters hard.

“The president is doing one hell of a job in Washington,” Edwards said. “One hell of a job.”

Kuster Plans to Increase Funding for Election Security

By & 23 hours ago

Congresswoman Annie Kuster says if she's re-elected to New Hampshire's 2nd District, she's hoping to help pass immigration reform to strengthen U.S. borders and provide a pathway to citizenship.

Morning Edition Host Rick Ganley spoke with Kuster, a three-term Democrat, on foreign relations and trade. Morning Edition is speaking with all Congressional candidates this week.


Negron Wants to Tighten Border Security and Expand Visas for Foreign Workers

By & Oct 23, 2018
Mary McIntyre / NHPR

Steve Negron, the Republican nominee for New Hampshire's 2nd Congressional District, says although he's open to increasing visas for foreign workers, he supports stricter immigration reform.

Morning Edition Host Rick Ganley spoke with Negron on foreign relations and trade. Morning Edition is speaking will all congressional candidates in the Granite State this week.