Climate Scientists Spar With Energy Subsidy Opponents At Portsmouth Conference

By 1 hour ago

Bjorn Lomborg, a critic of mainstream climate policy and science, speaks at the Portsmouth Conference Friday.
Credit Annie Ropeik / NHPR

A controversial conference in Portsmouth Friday focused on economic solutions to climate change – while questioning some mainstream scientific views. 

The Portsmouth Conference was the first put on by Citizens Count, a nonpartisan voter education nonprofit.

Its founder is prominent New Hampshire businessman Paul Montrone, who sat in on the conference at a hotel in Portsmouth.

“We want tea parties, coffee parties, Republicans, Democrats, special interests, climate deniers, climate positive – we want citizens to hear all the views,” he said in an interview with NHPR. “We’re not going to close our citizens off and limit the kind of information they get.”

But many scientists, young people and renewable energy advocates who were in the audience say the conference didn't live up to its promise of balanced debate.

Panelists focused on so-called free market solutions to climate change – such as prioritizing research funding to make renewable energy cheaper, instead of taxing carbon.

A Columbia University graduate student debates climate science with Lomborg during lunch at the conference.
Credit Annie Ropeik / NHPR

“Industry needs to have a stake in this – it needs to be in some ways rewarded, incentivized and also more than encouraged to go down that road,” said Charles McConnell, a fossil fuel industry veteran who worked on energy policy in the Obama administration.

Other speakers claimed it will be too expensive and even impossible to meet emissions reduction targets.

Widely accepted science says taking steps to reduce carbon emissions is not only doable, it's essential.

Cameron Wake is a climatologist at UNH who pulled out of helping organize the conference early on, but attended this week.

“I think there’s a real danger here, in that if you don’t understand that there’s a critical problem, it’s really hard to feel any urgency over it,” he said.

Citizens Count hopes to hold similar conferences on other policy issues in the future.

Tags: 
Climate Change
Portsmouth
citizens count
Renewable Energy
fossil fuels

Climate Change Skeptics Will Debate Policy in Portsmouth

By 23 hours ago
Jason Moon / NHPR

Several climate science skeptics from around the world will join a controversial conference in Portsmouth over the next two days.

The event, known as the Portsmouth Conference, lost support from the city and the University of New Hampshire because of its roster of speakers.

Ticks Kill Moose At High Rates As New England Winters Warm

By Oct 18, 2018
Northeast Naturalist via Flickr CC

Researchers have finished their largest study to date on how ticks and warming winters are hurting moose in Northern New England.

The data shows unprecedented death rates among moose calves -- more than 50 percent in four of the past five years, plus lower reproductive rates in adult moose across Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont.

Advocates Draft Roadmap for Renewable Energy in N.H.

By Oct 11, 2018
Annie Ropeik / NHPR

A group of New Hampshire legislators and renewable energy advocates issued their response Thursday to the governor’s 10-year energy strategy.

The volunteer coalition wrote plans for how the state can rapidly shrink its carbon footprint—and people’s bills—by investing in energy efficiency, renewable energy and new technologies.

They call it a roadmap to their goal of using renewable power for all of New Hampshire’s electricity by 2040.

Climate Report Warns Of Extreme Weather, Displacement Of Millions Without Action

By Oct 8, 2018

Some of the world's top climate scientists have concluded that global warming is likely to reach dangerous levels unless new technologies are developed to remove greenhouse gases from the atmosphere.

The United Nations' Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) says pledges from the world's governments to reduce greenhouse gases, made in Paris in 2015, aren't enough to keep global warming from rising more than 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees F) above pre-industrial temperatures.