Claremont Recovery Center to Host Open House, Ribbon Cutting Thursday

The Center for Recovery Resources, a Claremont recovery center, will celebrate its grand opening Thursday.

The event marks the culmination of a months-long effort to keep peer recovery services in Claremont. The city lost its only provider, Hope for New Hampshire, earlier this year.

Wayne Miller, who managed the Hope for New Hampshire center, worked with local community leaders and healthcare officials to open a new space downtown. Together, they secured a last-minute state contract to fund the center’s operations.

“In my whole career, I have never been part of such a powerful group of people who were determined to make something happen,” said Maggie Monroe-Cassel, who runs TLC Family Resource Center, which the Center for Recovery Resources is now a part of.

Peer recovery work is widely recognized as critical in the broader fight against the opioid crisis, but many facilities offering these services have struggled financially in recent years.