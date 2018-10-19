'Bugs Bunny' Numbers: Mega Millions Jackpot at $1 Billion

By 24 minutes ago

The Mega Millions jackpot has increased Friday to $1 billion.
Credit NHPR Photo
 

With tonight's Mega Millions jackpot now at $1 billion, the New Hampshire Lottery expects each of its 1,400 retailers on average  to soon be selling three or four tickets a minute.

 

Lottery Director Charlie McIntyre says customers should anticipate longer lines at rush hour at the cashier terminals.

 

 

“For us, this is always like, these are Bugs Bunny numbers. The amount of cash involved in so massive," he said. “It’s the second largest ever. Second largest jackpot in the history of the world.”

 

He discussed the Mega Millions jackpot at the Mobile Mart on Loudon Road in Concord. A ticket machine behind him flashed the Mega Millions jackpot estimate, along with the Powerball jackpot for Saturday night - now at $470 million. 

 

Lottery officials say a rising tide lifts all boats, using that old saying to show how Mega Millions is helping sales of other games of chance. 

 

The Lottery is also fielding numerous calls from interested lottery players. McIntyre noted one Bay Stater asked about New Hampshire's lack of a state income tax as somehow a factor in their ticket strategy.

 

"Folks already envisioning the win -- which is fun to think about, but we hope they play responsibly," he says.

 

Tonight's drawing is at 11 p.m.

 

The New Hampshire Lottery has sold more than $2.6 million in Mega Million tickets this week. McIntyre welcomes the attention, but the jackpot soaring to $1 billion has proven problematic in one sense: at least two billboards that advertise the jackpot ran out of digits.

Tags: 
Mega Millions
NH Lottery

Related Content

Top 10 Lottery Jackpots in N.H. are all for Powerball

By Feb 13, 2018
Todd Bookman / NHPR

Lawyers for a New Hampshire woman who won a $560 million Powerball game drawing in January are in court today to try to find a way the winner can remain anonymous. She signed the back of her ticket, which means her identity will be public under state law, according to the New Hampshire Lottery.

N.H. Lottery Won't Appeal 'Jane Doe' Powerball Winner's Anonymity Win

By Mar 19, 2018

The state Lottery Commission says it won’t appeal a court decision that allowed the winner of a half-billion dollar Powerball jackpot to remain anonymous.

The Lottery Commission and the anonymous winner, identified only as Jane Doe, had been at odds over whether a lottery winner’s name was subject to right-to-know laws.

Last week, a Hillsboro Superior Court judge ruled in favor of the lottery winner -- meaning her identity will remain a mystery.