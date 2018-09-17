Border Patrol Searches On Private Bus Lines Like Greyhound Spark Legal Questions

U.S. Border Patrol agents are boarding buses from private lines like Greyhound and Concord Coach within 100 miles of a U.S. border, asking passengers if they’re American citizens. Entire states like Maine and Florida are within that 100-mile zone.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Dennis Harmon, division chief for the Border Patrol Houlton sector in Maine, about why it’s legal to have Border Patrol agents at bus and train stations, and with Emma Bond, staff attorney at the American Civil Liberties Union in Maine, about immigration agents on buses.

