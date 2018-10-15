Alec Baldwin Urges N.H. Democrats to Oust ‘The Government of Donald Trump'

Actor Alec Baldwin was in Manchester on Sunday night to fire up Democrats at the state party’s annual fundraiser. The event, now called the "Eleanor Roosevelt Dinner," used to be called the Kennedy Clinton Dinner.

Baldwin is known for his impression of President Trump on Saturday Night Live and support of liberal causes, but he has also been criticized for sexist and homophobic remarks.

In his speech, he called for “the peaceful overthrow of the government of Donald Trump” with a Democratic wave in midterm elections.

“Democrats may not have as many rich power-mad billionaires pulling their strings like the GOP has," he said. "But our advantage is that all of those billionaires still only have one vote. There are more of us than there are of them.”

New Hampshire Democratic Party Chairman Ray Buckley said that Baldwin's representatives contacted the party after Baldwin spoke at a Democratic gala in Iowa last year, and that a New Hampshire Democratic Party committee chose Baldwin to headline this year's fundraiser.

On social media, some Republicans blasted the New Hampshire Democratic Party for hosting Baldwin, whose tepid response to the #Metoo movement, support of Hollywood colleagues accused of sexual abuse, and aggressive remarks to press have raised eyebrows on both sides of the political spectrum.

Buckley insisted that the efforts to shore up anger about Baldwin's character was purely a Republican tactic in response to Baldwin's political comedy:

"Some people will read the Breitbart News and some of the other right-wing stuff and believe it and encourage it, and that’s their right, but it really is emanating from the Republican Party,” he said.

Some Democrats at the event said they were excited for their candidates but disappointed that Baldwin was headlining. One person said he knew peers who chose not to attend because of Baldwin.

But Baldwin drew a crowd - organizers say over 800 people attended, a record since the event started in 1991.

In response to a question about his own political ambitions, Baldwin, who has four young children, answered, "My wife told me she would divorce me if I ran for President."