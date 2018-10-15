Alec Baldwin Urges N.H. Democrats to Oust ‘The Government of Donald Trump'

By 1 hour ago

Alec Baldwin headlining the New Hampshire Democratic Party's 2018 fundraiser.
Credit Sarah Gibson for NHPR

Actor Alec Baldwin was in Manchester on Sunday night to fire up Democrats at the state party’s annual fundraiser. The event, now called the "Eleanor Roosevelt Dinner," used to be called the Kennedy Clinton Dinner.

Baldwin is known for his impression of President Trump on Saturday Night Live and support of liberal causes, but he has also been criticized for sexist and homophobic remarks.

In his speech, he called for “the peaceful overthrow of the government of Donald Trump” with a Democratic wave in midterm elections.

“Democrats may not have as many rich power-mad billionaires pulling their strings like the GOP has," he said. "But our advantage is that all of those billionaires still only have one vote. There are more of us than there are of them.” 

New Hampshire Democratic Party Chairman Ray Buckley said that Baldwin's representatives contacted the party after Baldwin spoke at a Democratic gala in Iowa last year, and that a New Hampshire Democratic Party committee chose Baldwin to headline this year's fundraiser.

On social media, some Republicans blasted the New Hampshire Democratic Party for hosting Baldwin, whose tepid response to the #Metoo movement, support of Hollywood colleagues accused of sexual abuse, and aggressive remarks to press have raised eyebrows on both sides of the political spectrum. 

Buckley insisted that the efforts to shore up anger about Baldwin's character was purely a Republican tactic in response to Baldwin's political comedy:

"Some people will read the Breitbart News and some of the other right-wing stuff and believe it and encourage it, and that’s their right, but it really is emanating from the Republican Party,” he said.

Some Democrats at the event said they were excited for their candidates but disappointed that Baldwin was headlining. One person said he knew peers who chose not to attend because of Baldwin.

But Baldwin drew a crowd - organizers say over 800 people attended, a record since the event started in 1991.

In response to a question about his own political ambitions, Baldwin, who has four young children, answered, "My wife told me she would divorce me if I ran for President." 

Tags: 
NH Politics
Ray Buckley
NH Democratic Party
2018 Elections
Alec Baldwin

Related Content

Congressional Hopefuls Edwards and Pappas Disagree On (Almost) Everything

By Oct 10, 2018
Allegra Boverman

 

First Congressional District candidates Eddie Edwards (R) and Chris Pappas (D) met today in the first of five general election debates.

In the forum at NHPR's studios, the two came down on opposite sides of nearly every issue, except for the question of personal identity.

From Fixing Roads To Collecting Rent: Why N.H.’s DOT Is Also A Landlord

By Oct 11, 2018
Todd Bookman/NHPR

There’s a duplex in the town of Hudson, set back from the road, surrounded by trees. One half is vacant; Mandy Whitaker lives in the other half. She admits it’s not much to look at.

Advocates Draft Roadmap for Renewable Energy in N.H.

By Oct 11, 2018
Annie Ropeik / NHPR

A group of New Hampshire legislators and renewable energy advocates issued their response Thursday to the governor’s 10-year energy strategy.

The volunteer coalition wrote plans for how the state can rapidly shrink its carbon footprint—and people’s bills—by investing in energy efficiency, renewable energy and new technologies.

They call it a roadmap to their goal of using renewable power for all of New Hampshire’s electricity by 2040.

State Rep. Lee Oxenham, D-Plainfield, says the state shouldn’t wait to start tackling climate change.