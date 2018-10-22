Related Program: 
The Exchange

Alcohol Abuse Remains A Problem In N.H. For Many, Including Women And Youth

By The Exchange 1 hour ago
Though the opioid crisis has been the top-of-mind health issue here, alcohol abuse remains a major problem in the state and nationally. We look at the factors specific to New Hampshire, and who is most impacted these days.

This show will air live at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, October 23, 2018, and again at 7 p.m.

GUESTS:

  • Amelie Gooding - Program Director for the New England branch of the Phoeniz House, which provides alcohol addiction treatment. She is a counselor with expertise in substance use and mental health disorders. 
  • Timothy Rourke - Chair of the Governor’s Commission on Alcohol and Other Drugs, and Director of New Hampshire Tomorrow, at the New Hampshire Charitable Foundation.
  • Annika Stanley-Smith - Substance Misuse Prevention Coordinator for the Capital Area Public Health Network, which is a part of Granite United Way. 
